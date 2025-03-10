Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Resignation of Manning Doherty from its Board of Directors

News provided by

Universal Music Group N.V.

Mar 10, 2025, 03:30 ET

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that Non-Executive Director Manning Doherty will retire from the Board of Directors with effect from March 21, 2025. The Board is very grateful for Mr. Doherty's contributions to the Company. 

Continue Reading
UMG
UMG

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Investor
Erika Begun – [email protected]

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins – [email protected]

Cautionary Notice
This press release is published by Universal Music Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2025

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2025

Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2025....
Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2025

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2025

Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2025....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Music

Music

Entertainment

Entertainment

Film and Motion Picture

Film and Motion Picture

Television

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics