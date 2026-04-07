Universal Music Group N.V. Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) ("UMG" or "the Company") today confirmed that its Board of Directors received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

The Board of Directors, together with its advisors, will review the proposal in accordance with its fiduciary duties and analyze its implications for shareholders, employees, artists, songwriters and other stakeholders.

UMG

The Board of Directors has complete confidence in UMG's strategy and the leadership of Sir Lucian Grainge and the Company's management team. UMG will have no further comment on the proposal until the Board of Directors completes its review.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media

James Steven - [email protected]

Investors

Erika Begun - [email protected]

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