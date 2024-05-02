Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Q1 2024 Results Highlights1

Revenue of €2,594 million increased 5.8% year-over-year, or 7.9% in constant currency, driven by solid growth in all segments.

Recorded Music subscription revenue grew 10.7% year-over-year, or 12.5% in constant currency, and streaming revenue grew 8.9% year-over-year, or 10.3% in constant currency.

Music Publishing revenue grew 16.7% year-over-year, or 18.4% in constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA of €591 million increased 13.2% year-over-year, or 15.9% in constant currency, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1.5 percentage points to 22.8%.

Top sellers included Taylor Swift , Noah Kahan , Morgan Wallen , Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo .

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

UMG

"UMG's continuing success is in large measure attributable to the fact that we always put artists at the center of everything we do and surround them with the industry's most experienced teams and our broad-based and strategically integrated portfolio of businesses," said UMG's Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. "Our strategic plan is once again driving a strong start to the year, reflected in our results, as well as the exceptional performance of our artists around the world."

Boyd Muir, UMG's EVP, CFO and President of Operations said, "2024 is off to a healthy start, with revenue growth in all segments as well as strong Adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion. We remain encouraged by the trajectory of the business and with the execution of our plans for this year and the years ahead."

UMG Results



Three Months Ended March

31, % % (in millions of euros) 2024 2023 YoY const.

(unaudited) (unaudited)



Revenue 2,594 2,451 5.8 % 7.9 % EBITDA 490 261 87.7 % 95.2 % EBITDA margin 18.9 % 10.6 % 8.3pp

Adjusted EBITDA 591 522 13.2 % 15.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.8 % 21.3 % 1.5pp



Note: % YoY indicates % change year-over-year; % const. indicates % change year-over-year adjusted for

constant currency. Constant currency is calculated by taking current year results and comparing against

prior year results restated at current year rates.

Q1 2024 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was €2,594 million, an increase of 5.8% year-over-year, or 7.9% in constant currency, driven by healthy growth in all segments, as discussed further below.

EBITDA for the quarter grew 87.7% year-over-year, or 95.2% in constant currency, to €490 million and EBITDA margin was 18.9%, compared to 10.6% in the first quarter of 2023. This increase reflects lower non-cash share-based compensation expenses of €101 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared to €261 million of non-cash share-based compensation expenses during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was €591 million, up 13.2% year-over-year, or 15.9% in constant currency, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1.5 percentage points to 22.8%, compared to 21.3% in the first quarter of 2023, as a result of revenue growth, operating leverage and incremental cash compensation savings of €12 million associated with the equity plan rollout compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Recorded Music



Three Months Ended March 31, % % (in millions of euros) 2024 2023 YoY const.

(unaudited) (unaudited)



Subscriptions and streaming revenue 1,466 1,329 10.3 % 12.0 % of which streaming 343 315 8.9 % 10.3 % of which subscription 1,123 1,014 10.7 % 12.5 % Downloads and other digital revenue 46 55 (16.4 %) (13.2 %) Physical revenue 255 313 (18.5 %) (14.4 %) License and other revenue 222 226 (1.8 %) (0.4 %) Recorded Music revenues 1,989 1,923 3.4 % 5.6 %

Note: % YoY indicates % change year-over-year; % const. indicates % change year-over-year adjusted for constant currency.

Q1 2024

Recorded Music revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was €1,989 million, up 3.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023, or 5.6% in constant currency. Subscription revenue grew 10.7% year-over-year, or 12.5% in constant currency, driven by the growth in global subscribers as well as the continued benefit of price increases at certain platforms. Streaming revenue grew 8.9% year-over-year, or 10.3% in constant currency, as the advertising industry continued to recover. Physical revenue decreased by 18.5% year-over-year, or 14.4% in constant currency, largely due to a very difficult year-over-year comparison, particularly in Japan. Downloads and other digital revenue declined 16.4% year-over-year, or 13.2% in constant currency, as download sales continued their industry-wide decline. License and other revenue declined 1.8% year-over-year, or 0.4% in constant currency, due to a timing-related decline in synchronization revenue. Top sellers for the quarter included releases from Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo, while top sellers in the prior-year quarter included releases from King & Prince, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and back number.

Music Publishing



Three Months Ended March 31, % % (in millions of euros) 2024 2023 YoY const.

(unaudited) (unaudited)



Performance revenue 114 90 26.7 % 28.1 % Synchronisation revenue 62 69 (10.1 %) (7.5 %) Digital revenue 284 231 22.9 % 24.6 % Mechanical revenue 25 23 8.7 % 8.7 % Other revenue 11 12 (8.3 %) (8.3 %) Music Publishing revenues 496 425 16.7 % 18.4 %









Note: % YoY indicates % change year-over-year; % const. indicates % change year-over-year adjusted for constant currency.

Q1 2024

Music Publishing revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was €496 million, up 16.7% year-over-year, or 18.4% in constant currency. Digital revenue grew 22.9% year-over-year, or 24.6% in constant currency, driven by continued growth in streaming and subscription revenue. Performance revenue increased 26.7% year-over-year, or 28.1% in constant currency, due in part to higher society payments in the US, as well as greater than anticipated live activity in Europe. Synchronization revenue declined 10.1% year-over-year, or 7.5% in constant currency, as a result of timing. Mechanical revenue grew by 8.7% in both reported and constant currency.

Merchandising and Other



Three Months Ended March 31, % % (in millions of euros) 2024 2023 YoY const.

(unaudited) (unaudited)



Merchandising and other revenues 114 107 6.5 % 7.5 %

Note: % YoY indicates % change year-over-year; % const. indicates % change

year-over-year adjusted for constant currency.

Q1 2024

Merchandising and Other revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was €114 million, an increase of 6.5% year-over-year, or 7.5% in constant currency, driven by increased touring merchandise sales, partly offset by a decrease in direct-to-consumer and retail sales due to a difficult comparison.

Appendix

Non-IFRS Alternative Performance Indicators and Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, % (in millions of euros) 2024 2023 YoY

(unaudited) (unaudited)

EBITDA 490 261 87.7 %







Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 101 261

Adjusted EBITDA 591 522 13.2 %

Definitions

In this press release, UMG presents certain financial measures when discussing UMG's performance that are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS ("non-IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures (also known as alternative performance indicators) are presented because management considers them important supplemental measures of UMG's performance and believes that they are widely used in the industry in which UMG operates as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and liquidity. UMG believes that an understanding of its sales performance, profitability, financial strength and funding requirements is enhanced by reporting the following non-IFRS measures. All non-IFRS measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other IFRS measures of operating and financial performance as described in this press release. In addition, it should be noted that other companies may have definitions and calculations for these non-IFRS measures that differ from those used by UMG, thereby affecting comparability.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin

UMG considers EBITDA and EBITDA margin, non-IFRS measures, to be relevant measures to assess its operating performance and the performance of its operating segments as reported in the segment data. It enables UMG to compare the performance of operating segments regardless of whether their performance is driven by the operating segment's organic growth or by acquisitions. It excludes restructuring expenses, which may impact period-to-period comparability. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by revenue. To calculate EBITDA, the accounting impact of the following items is excluded from the Operating Profit:

i. amortization of intangible assets;

ii. impairment on goodwill and other intangibles;

iii. depreciation of tangible assets including right of use assets;

iv. (gains)/losses on the sale of tangible assets, including right of use assets and intangible assets; and

v. restructuring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

The difference between EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA consists of non-cash share-based compensation expenses and certain one-time items that are deemed by management to be significant and incidental to normal business activity. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. UMG considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-IFRS measures, to be relevant measures to assess performance of its operating activities excluding items that may be incidental to normal business activity and excluding non-cash share based compensation which may impact period-to-period comparability.

