Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

News provided by

Universal Music Group N.V.

29 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on February 28, 2024 after that day's close of the Euronext market.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:15pm CET. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on investors.universalmusic.com and a link to the replay will be available after the call. 

Continue Reading
UMG
UMG

While listeners may use the webcast, a dial-in telephone number is required for investors and analysts to ask questions. Investors and analysts interested in asking questions can pre-register for a dial-in line at investors.universalmusic.com under the "Financial Reports" tab.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg  

Also from this source

Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended...
Universal Music Group's science-based targets validated by Science-Based Targets initiative

Universal Music Group's science-based targets validated by Science-Based Targets initiative

In a first for a standalone major music company, Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG), the world's leading music-based entertainment company,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.