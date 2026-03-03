Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in the BNP Paribas 2026 TMT Conference

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its CFO, Matt Ellis, and Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Michael Nash, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the BNP Paribas 2026 TMT Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 5:15pm CET / 12:15pm EDT.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

