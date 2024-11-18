UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP UNVEILS 2024 HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN "FAN-SATIONAL HOLIDAY"

Exclusive promotions, limited-edition products and other fun discoveries from some of today's biggest artists including KISS, Sabrina Carpenter, The Rolling Stones and more, will be unlocked daily in an advent-style digital experience

The campaign also includes opportunities for fans to support charitable partners including World Central Kitchen

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the launch of its 2024 holiday campaign, "FAN-sational Holiday," a unique e-commerce experience celebrating music fans that allows them to unlock exclusive promotions along with some fun surprises throughout. The campaign will run through December 2nd and is open to the US market with a future focus to roll this out globally.

For nearly a month, fans can log-on to the FAN-sational site, to open each daily promotion, which will only be available for up to 24-48 hours. Beyond daily offerings, fans can interact with some great holiday collections and exclusive releases. So be sure to log-on, because you never know what holiday surprise you might find. Enjoy some cool fan discoveries from UMG artists such as: The Rolling Stones, Sabrina Carpenter, KISS, and many more across all labels and genres.

In making this announcement, Alexandra Hinkle, Universal Music Group said, "This holiday season, we wanted to create a new fun and engaging way for fans to connect with some of their favorite artists. With FAN-sational, we have curated an exciting program of activities, dedicated to our artist's fans around the world, that will not only entertain, but also provide support for some of those communities most in need at this time of year."

On special days during the experience, fans will also be able to provide support to communities around the world through a Holiday Give Back program, which will support a range of charitable partners including World Central Kitchen, among others. The give back program will also provide fans with an opportunity to receive a bonus entry code to maximize their chances of winning a unique artist experience.

