Universal Music Group's Global Head of Digital Innovation, Tuhin Roy, Joins Proxima Media to Drive Growth of Triller and Entertainment Stock Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuhin Roy has joined Proxima Media as an Operating Principal to contribute to the growth and operations of Proxima portfolio companies including Triller, and The Entertainment Stock Exchange and others. In this role, Roy will serve as President Business Operations of Triller and a Principal of The Entertainment Stock Exchange in both cases reporting to Proxima Partners Bobby Sarnevesht and Ryan Kavanaugh. Roy will manage ESX for Proxima and help oversee Triller. In addition to these operational roles, Roy will work with Proxima's founders to explore new areas for investment.

Roy has an extensive track record of helping accelerate high growth digital media companies including Giphy (acquired by Facebook in 2020), Pandora (2011 IPO), Loudr (acquired by Spotify in 2018) and Digital Music Group (2006 IPO and 2015 acquisition by Sony Music Entertainment). He previously worked in the Silicon Valley corporate finance practice of law firm Perkins Coie LLP and earlier in his career wrote and produced numerous Billboard-charted records. During his tenure heading Digital Innovation at Universal Music Group, Roy worked directly with CEO Lucian Grainge, and drove a significant expansion in the largest record label group's engagement with start-ups, accelerators and investors around the world including leading UMG's relationship with TikTok during their growth from 1 million to 2 billion users. At UMG, Roy was a senior member of the team that managed all of the company's digital accounts, including Spotify, Snapchat, and YouTube. Universal Music Group is the largest music company in the world.

"Bobby and Ryan have proven themselves to be visionaries around the future of entertainment," said Roy. "I couldn't be more excited to work with the teams at Proxima, Triller and ESX to expand innovation in the way fans interact with creators, brands, content and each other and to bring new opportunities to Proxima."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tuhin to the Proxima Media team," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Triller's Executive Chair. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the investment community and we're looking forward to working with him as we expand, evolve, and innovate new ways for influencers and brands to interact with their audience."

About Proxima Media

Proxima Media was founded by legendary Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh, who together with his executive team, are been responsible for producing more than 200 films, which have grossed over $25 billion at the box office. Proxima Media's films include Immortals, The Fast and the Furious, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Salt, Wanted, Limitless, The Fighter, Mirror Mirror, Safe Haven, Beyond the Lights, and The Social Network, which received eight Oscar nominations. Other films include Mamma Mia!, 3:10 to Yuma, Grown Ups, and Dear John. Proxima is owned and operated by Proxima Media founder, Ryan Kavanaugh.

They are credited with originating a number of first-of-their-kind deals that changed the film industry, including a deal for Marvel Studios, which led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that has amassed more than $17.5 billion at the box office worldwide. Mr. Kavanaugh followed-up that success with a first-of-its-kind television pay deal with Netflix and created what is today known as the SVOD window for Netflix, which boosted Netflix's market capitalization to $10 billion USD. He was also honored with a 'Hollywood Producer of the Year' award and was named by Variety as, "Showman of the Year."

Mr. Kavanaugh's other notable credits include what is now called Independent Sports & Entertainment, an integrated sports, media, entertainment, and management company that represents 300 of the best athletes in the NBA, NFL, and MLB, and is the second-largest integrated management company in the U.S. with approximately $2.5 billion in player contracts. He also created the powerhouse television company, now called Critical Content, which produced hit shows such as MTV'sCatfish, Limitless, and over 40 other television series.

Kavanaugh also was a co-founder of PreCash, later renamed Noventis Payments, a first-of-its-kind technology Fintech platform, which sold earlier this year for over $300 Million. and He was also an investor in numerous successful unicorns, including Juno (originally Zeta-Rx,founded by Jack Kavanaugh), the largest biotech IPO in 2014, which later sold for north of $10 Billion.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in mere seconds, backing them with custom music tracks using Mashtraxx editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Triller