UNIVERSAL PICTURES CELEBRATES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LANDMARK OSCAR® WINNING CLASSIC "THE STING"

WITH AN EXCLUSIVE SCREENING EVENT OF

A RECENT STUNNING 4K RESTORATION

AT THE LEGENDARY TCL CHINESE THEATRE IN HOLLYWOOD

______________________________________________________________

THE SPECIAL SCREENING EVENT WILL BE FOLLOWED

BY A PANEL DISCUSSION MODERATED BY

ACCLAIMED TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES HOST BEN MANKIEWICZ



PANELISTS INCLUDE THE STING's

ACADEMY AWARD® WINNING PRODUCERS

TONY BILL AND MICHAEL PHILLIPS,

OSCAR® WINNING SCREENWRITER DAVID S. WARD

AND ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE AND FORMER STUDIO EXECUTIVE MIKE MEDAVOY

________________________________________________________________________

THE SCREENING EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE

ON DECEMBER 11, 2023, at 7 P.M. PACIFIC TIME



TICKETS ARE ON-SALE NOW AND CAN BE PURCHASED HERE

THE UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT 4K RESTORATION, RELEASED IN 2021, IS AVAILABLE ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the landmark Oscar® winning classic, The Sting, Universal Pictures announces an exclusive screening event of the stunning 4K restoration of the 1973 film, starring Academy Award® winners Robert Redford and Paul Newman, at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on December 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. pacific.

The special screening event will include a panel discussion moderated by acclaimed Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. The panel will feature The Sting's Academy Award® winning producers Tony Bill and Michael Phillips, the film's Oscar® winning screenwriter David S. Ward, former studio executive and Academy Award® nominated producer Mike Medavoy and revered literary agent Stu Miller.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased at tclchinesetheatres.com, here.

The 4K restoration, released in 2021, is available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and Digital.

Directed by Oscar® winner George Roy Hill at the dawn of the new Hollywood in the 1970s, The Sting stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford as two con men in 1930s Chicago. After a friend is killed by the mob, they try to get even by attempting to pull off the ultimate "sting." No one is to be trusted as the twists unfold, leading up to one of the greatest double-crosses in movie history.

Also starring Academy Award® nominee Robert Shaw, Robert Earl Jones, Oscar® nominee Charles Durning, Ray Walston, Academy Award® nominee Eileen Brennan and Oscar® nominee Sally Kirkland, the film, written by David S. Ward and produced by Tony Bill, Michael Phillips and Julia Phillips—the first woman in history to win an Oscar® for Best Picture—would become a critical and commercial phenomenon.

Nominated for 10 Academy Awards® and winning seven —including for Best Picture, Writing, Directing, Editing, Costume Design, Art Direction and for Marvin Hamlisch's musical score, anchored by Scott Joplin's unforgettable, iconic song, "The Entertainer"—The Sting would become the second highest grossing film of the year and has endured as a beloved cornerstone of arguably the most innovative and daring decade in American cinema.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE Universal Pictures