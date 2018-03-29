UNIVERSAL PICTURES GIFTS FANS WITH FREE TICKETS TO EXCLUSIVE "SPRING-FLING" SCREENINGS OF "BLOCKERS"

Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be claimed at www.BlockersSpringFling.com. Each guest must present a printed ticket and show a valid ID to receive admission. This offer is valid for the 7:00 p.m. showing of the film on April 4, at participating locations only.

"Ever since our first screening at South-by-Southwest we have been overwhelmed at how audiences have embraced the film," said Cannon. "In keeping with the spirit of the story and how gratified we are by the response, Universal is spearheading a series of free 'Spring-Fling' screenings. On behalf of our entire cast and crew we hope everyone will love watching this film as much as we loved making it."

Markets that will playing Blockers on April 4 include ones in Albuquerque, NM; Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Myers-Naples, FL; Fresno-Visalia, CA; Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, SC; Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-Mcallen, TX; Honolulu, HI; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Milwaukee, WI; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New Haven, CT; New Orleans, LA; New York, NY; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, OR; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Richmond-Petersburg-Hopewell-Colonial Heights, VA; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tampa, FL; Tucson-Nogales, AZ; Washington, DC; West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, FL. To find out more information, visit www.BlockersSpringFling.com.

For more information and a list of theaters offering the special screenings, please visit www.BlockersSpringFling.com. Broadcast-quality clips from Blockers are available at www.epk.tv, and stills are available at www.image.net.

About Blockers

When three parents discover their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert on-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star in Blockers, the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series).

The comedy is produced by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and James Weaver, under their Point Grey Pictures banner (Neighbors, This Is the End), alongside Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar series) and DMG Entertainment's Chris Fenton (47 Ronin).

Good Universe's Nathan Kahane and Joseph Drake (Don't Breathe, Juno) executive produce with Chris Cowles (Collide) of DMG, as well as Josh Fagen, Dave Stassen and Jonathan McCoy. The film is written by brothers Brian & Jim Kehoe. www.blockersmovie.com

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-pictures-gifts-fans-with-free-tickets-to-exclusive-spring-fling-screenings-of-blockers-300621748.html

SOURCE Universal Pictures

Related Links

http://www.universalstudios.com

