UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES THE PUBLIC TO FREE JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM FAN FEST AND SPECIAL SCREENING OF JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL, DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13, 2018

14:07 ET

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM  Free Fan Fest and special screening, available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the first time ever, Universal invites fans to experience the footprint of a Hollywood premiere. Event includes: photo-ops with production props & dinosaurs; larger-than-life LEGO® builds with Velociraptor Blue; VR experiences including the Voyager VR theater showcasing Jurassic World Blue; Jurassic games area featuring demos of Jurassic World Evolution, Jurassic World Alive and Jurassic World VR Expedition; design-your-own T-shirt stations; and food trucks.  There will also be a Twitch Prime members' area, where members can receive exclusive Twitch Prime swag. 




Fan Fest culminates in a special screening at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.  A select number of screening tickets will be given away on the hour, every hour.


WHO: 

You, the JURASSIC fans!  


WHERE: 

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA


For more information, visit www.jurassicworld.com/fanfest                                         



WHEN: 

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

12:00 PM  Doors open

6:00 PM  Fan Fest closes

7:00 PM  Screening begins

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM arrives in theaters nationwide on June 22, 2018.  

 

