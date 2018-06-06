UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES THE PUBLIC TO FREE JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM FAN FEST AND SPECIAL SCREENING OF JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM Free Fan Fest and special screening, available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the first time ever, Universal invites fans to experience the footprint of a Hollywood premiere. Event includes: photo-ops with production props & dinosaurs; larger-than-life LEGO® builds with Velociraptor Blue; VR experiences including the Voyager VR theater showcasing Jurassic World Blue; Jurassic games area featuring demos of Jurassic World Evolution, Jurassic World Alive and Jurassic World VR Expedition; design-your-own T-shirt stations; and food trucks. There will also be a Twitch Prime members' area, where members can receive exclusive Twitch Prime swag.
Fan Fest culminates in a special screening at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. A select number of screening tickets will be given away on the hour, every hour.
WHO:
You, the JURASSIC fans!
WHERE:
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA
For more information, visit www.jurassicworld.com/fanfest
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
12:00 PM Doors open
6:00 PM Fan Fest closes
7:00 PM Screening begins
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM arrives in theaters nationwide on June 22, 2018.
