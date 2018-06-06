UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES THE PUBLIC TO FREE JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM FAN FEST AND SPECIAL SCREENING OF JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

WHAT:

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM Free Fan Fest and special screening, available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the first time ever, Universal invites fans to experience the footprint of a Hollywood premiere. Event includes: photo-ops with production props & dinosaurs; larger-than-life LEGO® builds with Velociraptor Blue; VR experiences including the Voyager VR theater showcasing Jurassic World Blue; Jurassic games area featuring demos of Jurassic World Evolution, Jurassic World Alive and Jurassic World VR Expedition; design-your-own T-shirt stations; and food trucks. There will also be a Twitch Prime members' area, where members can receive exclusive Twitch Prime swag.