UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF "BLOCKERS"

WHAT:
The premiere of BLOCKERS
WHO:
BLOCKERS director Kay Cannon; cast members Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Geraldine Viswanathan, Gideon Adlon, Sarayu Blue, Gina Gershon, Ramona Young, Jimmy Bellinger, Miles Robbins, Graham Phillips, June Diane Raphael, T.C. Carter, Colton Dunn; producers Seth Rogen, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Chris Fenton; writers Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe
WHERE:
Regency Village Theatre
961 Broxton Avenue
Westwood, CA
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
5:30 PM Press Call Time
6:30 PM Celebrity Arrivals
7:30 PM Screening Begins
BLOCKERS arrives in theaters on April 6, 2018. www.blockersmovie.com
