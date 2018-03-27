UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF "BLOCKERS"

REGENCY VILLAGE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, CA TUESDAY, APRIL 3, 2018

WHAT:                      

The premiere of BLOCKERS


WHO:                        

BLOCKERS director Kay Cannon; cast members Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Geraldine Viswanathan, Gideon Adlon, Sarayu Blue, Gina Gershon, Ramona Young, Jimmy Bellinger, Miles Robbins, Graham Phillips, June Diane Raphael, T.C. Carter, Colton Dunn; producers Seth Rogen, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Chris Fenton; writers Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe


WHERE:                   

Regency Village Theatre


961 Broxton Avenue

Westwood, CA


WHEN:                     

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

5:30 PM           Press Call Time

6:30 PM           Celebrity Arrivals 


7:30 PM           Screening Begins 

BLOCKERS arrives in theaters on April 6, 2018.  www.blockersmovie.com

 

 

