Universal Plant Services Acquires Mechanical Solutions Inc.

HOUSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Plant Services ("UPS"), specialists in rotating and reciprocating equipment services, today announced that it has acquired Mechanical Solutions Inc. ("MSI" or "the Company"), an engineering firm focused on fluid machinery and turbomachinery systems. UPS is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm with over a decade of experience partnering with entrepreneurial management teams. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The addition of MSI significantly expands UPS's capabilities and strengthens our ability to support our customers' most critical assets," said Eric Zimmer, CEO of UPS. "By combining MSI's advanced engineering, diagnostics, and analytical expertise with UPS's industry‑leading field services, maintenance, and outage execution, we are well positioned to deliver a more powerful, end‑to‑end solution."

The combined UPS–MSI platform eliminates the traditional gap between engineering analysis and operational execution by integrating diagnostics with field execution capabilities. Based in Whippany, New Jersey, MSI tests, analyzes, and solves complex vibration, dynamics, and performance problems in critical rotating machinery including pumps, compressors, and related equipment. Operating for more than 30 years, MSI offers field-based troubleshooting, advanced analysis, and design assessment services to industrial sectors including petroleum refining, electric power generation, chemical processing, and water and wastewater utilities.

"We are very excited to join UPS," said Bill Marschner, CEO of MSI. "We see a clear strategic fit with UPS as a market leader in rotating equipment services and are confident in the cultural compatibility with UPS, which shares MSI's unwavering commitment to safety, service quality, and customer support. We look forward to supporting our customers as part of a larger organization with additional resources and a broader suite of technical capabilities."

"We invested in UPS as a buy-and-build platform and are thrilled to support management with this first acquisition in our partnership together. With MSI, UPS adds key technical capabilities that build on UPS's differentiation in the market" said Will Swayne, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing to support Eric and his team in this next phase of growth."

About Universal Plant Services

Universal Plant Services (UPS) is the industry's foremost specialists in rotating and reciprocating equipment services. With headquarters in Houston, Texas and 14 locations across the U.S., UPS specializes in mission-critical services for downstream energy facilities, midstream pipeline stations, and other industrial sites. UPS leverages its vast experience, superior infield execution, industry-leading safety record and technical prowess to deliver excellence across nested maintenance, turnarounds and outages, and installations. For more information, please visit https://universalplant.com.

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and collaborative. The firm partners with company founders and independent sponsors to create flexible capital solutions and lasting relationships. New State has completed more than 50 investments to date. For more information, visit www.newstatecp.com.

Contact:

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Joanne Lessner, [email protected]

SOURCE Universal Plant Services