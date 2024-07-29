Universal Pure Appoints Frank Jimenez as Chief Executive Officer

LINCOLN, Neb., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pure, LLC ("Universal Pure" or the "Company"), the largest independent provider of high-pressure processing ("HPP") and related food safety and technical services for cold chain-oriented human and pet food customers, today announced that industry veteran Frank Jimenez has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Universal Pure Board of Directors. Jeff Williams, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Universal Pure since 2019, is retiring and will remain as a Senior Advisor to the Company.

Frank Jimenez is a successful and experienced executive with a more than 35-year track record of growing global businesses in the food, beverage, and nutrition industries across North America, Europe, and Asia. He spent more than 30 years at Nestlé, the majority of which in leadership roles, including serving as President of Nestlé USA's Baking Division, President of Nestlé's global Walmart business, and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Health Science-Pamlab, a leading manufacturer of medical foods. Most recently, Mr. Jimenez served as Chief Executive Officer of Lemnature AquaFarms, a plant-based food technology company, where he also served on the Board of Directors. Over his career, he has led and empowered teams to drive profitable growth in new and existing markets while expanding service categories and channels.

"Universal Pure has a built a well-deserved reputation as the leader in HPP and related services, ensuring the safety and extending the shelf life of the food we all eat. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing Company as we continue to expand our services to new and existing customers across the country," said Mr. Jimenez. "Under Jeff's leadership, the Company has established a strong culture of exceptional customer service, setting a firm foundation to enhance growth across our business lines. I look forward to partnering with our world-class team to lead the business into its next phase of growth and success."

"Jeff has overseen the most successful period of growth in Universal Pure's history, and we thank him for his contributions to the business," said Randy Moser, Partner at Aurora Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing to benefit from Jeff's insights and expertise as he transitions to his new role as Senior Advisor, and we are excited at the many organic and inorganic prospects for the business under Frank's leadership."

"It has been an honor to lead this incredible business over the past five years, and I am pleased to leave it in such capable hands," said Mr. Williams. "I am confident that Frank, with our other team members and Aurora as their partner, will continue to grow Universal Pure to its greatest potential."

Universal Pure is a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm located in Los Angeles, California.

About Universal Pure

Universal Pure is the market leading provider of outsourced high-pressure processing, food safety & technical supply chain services across the cold chain that ensure the safety and nutritional value of food & beverage products. The company is the largest independent provider of high pressure processing in North America. Universal Pure operates 22 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Through its facility footprint, Universal delivers an integrated solution and is a trusted partner in HPP, refrigerated and frozen storage, beverage bottling, kitting and assembly, tempering, and other value-added cold chain services. Learn more at http://www.universalpure.com.

