Universal Safety Products Subsidiary Universal DeFi Announces Development of Tokenization Platform

Company Says Platform Designed to Support Tokenization of Real-World Assets

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Safety Products, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Universal DeFi LLC ("Universal DeFi") has begun development of a tokenization platform intended to offer issuers a single integrated service for tokenizing assets, combining issuer onboarding with the technology to create and issue the resulting tokens. Tokenization is the process of representing ownership of real-world or financial assets as a digital token recorded on a blockchain, which is a shared digital record-keeping system maintained across many computers simultaneously, with no single controlling authority. The platform will provide technology and infrastructure for issuers to tokenize their assets.

The platform is being designed to support a wide range of asset types, which may include securities, commodities such as precious metals, and other assets such as collectibles; however, initially, the platform intends to focus on a limited number of real-world assets that the Company believes will be easier to tokenize. Universal DeFi does not currently intend to provide brokerage, custody, fund administration, transfer agent, or trading venue services, although the services it offers may change over time.

Once an asset is tokenized, the issuer is generally expected to retain sole control of the resulting token, including the ability to create additional tokens, a process called minting, and to permanently remove tokens from circulation, a process called burning. The platform is being designed to secure control of each token using multi-party computation, a method of securing a digital asset in which the authority to approve a transaction is divided among multiple parties or systems so that no single participant can act alone. This technology will be provided by a third-party digital asset security provider, with a dedicated environment maintained for each token project.

The Company expects to provide additional information regarding Universal DeFi and its tokenization platform as development progresses.

The Company emphasized that the Universal DeFi platform remains under development, and there can be no assurance as to the timing of launch, the final scope of services, the number or type of assets that may be tokenized, whether any issuer will use the platform, or whether the platform will generate material revenue.

The Company also advises that its audited consolidated financial statements in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2026, contained a going concern explanatory paragraph in the audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Release of this information is required by Section 401(h) and 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

About Universal Safety Products, Inc.

The Company designs and markets a variety of popularly priced safety products. In addition, Universal DeFi is (i) running licensed nodes and a validator on the Ault Blockchain and (ii) developing and intends to own and operate a tokenization platform. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.universalsafetyprod.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.universalsafetyprod.com.

SOURCE Universal Safety Products, Inc.