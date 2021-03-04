Universal Secrets Manager Innovator Unveils Doppler Share and New Enterprise Features as Customer Demand Soars

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Doppler , the Universal Secrets Manager leader, launched Doppler Share and released enterprise-grade enhancements to its flagship platform. Now most organizations, regardless of size, can use Doppler to securely store secrets, increasing developer productivity while strengthening overall security.

"In today's environment speed equals competitive advantage," stated Brian Vallelunga, founder and CEO of Doppler. "However speed can lead to compromised security when trying to meet aggressive timelines, especially if the security protocols create roadblocks. This is particularly true when it comes to protecting secrets. We built Doppler to give developers the freedom to work quickly while improving a company's most valuable secrets. Our Universal Secrets Manager is loved by developers in 79 countries and we are committed to continuing to deliver innovative products to keep our users productive and secure."

To help support customer demand and fuel product innovation, the company raised $6.5 million in a new round of funding led by GV, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, Addition, BoxGroup, Peak State, Lachy Groom and Chapter One. Individual influencers also participated in financing, including Todd Goldberg, Rahul Vohra, Ryan Shea, James Lindenbaurm, among others.

"At Superhuman, we clearly see a widespread desire for tools that make you more productive," stated Rahul Vohra, founder and CEO of Superhuman. "GitHub has done a great job with code, but it is not the whole picture. I got really excited when I saw Doppler and their insane focus on developer productivity. I'd been looking for a 'GitHub for Secrets' for a long time!"

Unlike today's current cumbersome secrets manager options, Doppler delivers the industry's only Universal Secrets Manager. With Doppler, organizations can securely manage, easily share and use secrets such as API keys, ENV variables and database URLs in local development and production, across every stack and project. To date, Doppler has grown 6,280% since it's last financing round, as its Universal Secrets Manager is uniquely positioned to fulfill the needs of these development teams.

Through numerous customer conversations, it recently became evident that Doppler's unique, powerful and simple to use solution can satisfy secrets requirements for companies of all sizes - from early-stage to large enterprises. The newly released Doppler Share is a simple way for small teams or individuals to share one-off secrets including Wi-Fi passcodes, lockbox codes and banking information without an account. Where large companies will benefit from new enterprise-grade features including Hybrid Cloud, Secrets Referencing, Cloud Provider Integrations, and SCIM support.

"Modern secrets management is a rapidly growing market, and Doppler is the first product built to serve it that's truly developer-first," said Brian Bendett, Partner at GV. "Doppler provides an intelligent hub for all the secrets in an organization, allowing developers to focus on the agility and functionality of modern development without being weighed down by secrets management."

