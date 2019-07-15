Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

The Company reported the following for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019:

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 , sales increased $107,225 (2.4%) to $4,523,930 from $4,416,705 from the comparable period last year. USI reported a net loss of $270,836 , or $0.12 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $535,926 , or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2019 , sales increased $2,714,851 (18.3%) to $17,588,040 versus $14,873,189 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $1,347,986 , or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, versus a net loss of $2,262,310 or $0.98 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are starting to see improvement in our domestic operations with the sales increase in the fourth quarter. However, our Hong Kong Joint Venture continues to lose money and we have decided to close our Nan'an factory and move the production into our Fujian factory. The Nan'an facility has been listed for sale or lease. We have also added new retail customers and expect the improving sales trend to continue throughout fiscal 2020."

11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITE A • OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND 21117, USA

(410) 363-3000 • www.universalsecurity.com

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer (through its Hong Kong Joint Venture) and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has a 47 year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, our Hong Kong Joint Venture's respective ability to maintain operating profitability, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and our Hong Kong Joint Venture and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Net sales $4,523,930 $4,416,705 Net loss (270,836) (535,926) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (0.12) (0.23)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887



(AUDITED)

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2019 2018 Net sales $17,588,040 $14,873,189 Net loss (1,347,986) (2,262,310) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (0.58) (0.98)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS



March 31,





2019 2018 Cash $ 374,472 $ 128,161 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,015,412 2,884,798 Inventory 6,852,305 5,491,892 Prepaid expenses 145,190 278,100 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 10,387,379 8,782,951





INVESTMENT IN HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE 8,441,889 10,023,275 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 19,998 35,585 OTHER ASSETS 57,660 62,132 TOTAL ASSETS $18,906,926 $18,903,943





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Line of credit - factor $ 1,851,591 $ 1,611,154 Accounts payable – Hong Kong Joint Venture 4,962,023 3,838,627 Accounts payable– Trade 616,444 494,253 Accrued liabilities 603,008 206,573 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,033,066 6,150,607











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 2018 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings (2,646,866) (1,298,880) Accumulated other comprehensive income 611,756 1,143,246 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,873,860 12,753,336 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $18,906,926 $18,903,943

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, President

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

410-363-3000, Ext. 224

Or

Don Hunt, Jeff Lambert

Lambert, Edwards & Associates, Inc.

616-233-0500

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.universalsecurity.com

