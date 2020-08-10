Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The Company reported the following for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 , sales decreased $910,144 (20.1%) to $3,613,786 from $4,523,930 from the comparable period last year. USI reported a net loss of $3,492,290 , or $1.51 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $270,836 , or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.

, sales decreased (20.1%) to from from the comparable period last year. USI reported a net loss of , or per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of , or per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2020 , sales decreased $2,785,016 (15.8%) to $14,803,024 versus $17,588,040 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 . The Company reported a net loss of $5,813,891 , or $2.51 per basic and diluted share, versus a net loss of $1,347,986 or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Included in the fourth quarter results was the previously reported sale of the Company's 50% interest in its Hong Kong Joint Venture. The sale, which occurred on March 31, 2020, resulted in a loss of $2,472,620. In addition, the Hong Kong Joint Venture ceased production for approximately one month during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result we recorded a loss of approximately $218,000 from of the operations of the Hong Kong Joint Venture during the fourth quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to our reduced sales in the quarter as many of our customers were temporarily closed."

"Our year end results included a charge of $2,472,620 from the previously reported sale of our 50% interest in the Hong Kong Joint Venture, as well as our share of the Hong Kong Joint Venture's net loss in the amount $1,369,655. The primary reasons for lower sales and gross margins during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include generally lower sales and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect our sales in our first quarter ended June 30, 2020, but sales are expected to be higher in our current second quarter ending September 30, 2020, as most of our customers have returned to full operations and we have added new retail customers."

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer (through its Hong Kong Joint Venture) and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has a 48 year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, our Hong Kong Joint Venture's respective ability to maintain operating profitability, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and our Hong Kong Joint Venture and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Net sales $3,613,786 $4,523,930 Net loss (3,492,290) (270,836) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (1.51) (0.12)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

(AUDITED)

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Net sales $14,803,024 $17,588,040 Net loss (5,813,891) (1,347,986) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (2.51) (0.58)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS



March 31,

2020 2019 Cash $ 93,794 $ 374,472 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 2,446,533 3,015,412 Inventory 5,123,959 6,852,305 Prepaid expenses 113,145 145,190 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 7,777,431 10,387,379





INVESTMENT IN HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE - 8,441,889 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 346,477 19,998 OTHER ASSETS 53,189 57,660 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,177,097 $ 18,906,926





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Line of credit - factor $ 1,561,665 $ 1,851,591 Short-term portion of operating lease liability 158,578 - Accounts payable– Trade 505,904 616,444 Accounts payable – Eyston Company Ltd. 266,409 4,962,023 Accrued liabilities 225,377 603,008 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,717,933 8,033,066





ACCOUNTS PAYABLE – Eyston Company Ltd. - noncurrent 839,831 - LONG-TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY 171,120 - TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,010,951 -





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - -





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 (Accumulated Deficit) (8,460,757) (2,646,866) Accumulated other comprehensive income _________- 611,756 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,448,213 10,873,860 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,177,097 $18,906,926

