Universal Security Instruments Reports Second-Quarter Results

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Nov 19, 2019, 16:30 ET

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, sales declined approximately 20% to $3,622,269 compared to sales of $4,526,252 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $700,814, or $0.30 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $121,324 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. 

For the six months ended September 30, 2019, sales declined approximately 7% to $7,965,560 versus $8,572,248 for the same period last year.  The Company reported a net loss of $1,309,768, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $560,157 or $0.24, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2018 period.

"The decrease in sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, was caused primarily by tariffs imposed on Chinese products and the delay of FEMA funds distributed for Hurricane Reconstruction efforts for Puerto Rico.  Also, our gross margins were lower in the quarter due to the 25% tariff on some of our products. Additionally, our Hong Kong Joint Venture continues to be negatively impacted by low European sales which increased our share of the Joint Ventures loss to approximately $375,000 and $750,000 for the three- and six-month periods," said Harvey Grossblatt President and CEO.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer (through its Hong Kong Joint Venture) and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 40-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms.  For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com. 

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, our Hong Kong Joint Venture's respective ability to maintain operating profitability, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and our Hong Kong Joint Venture and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.  We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Sales

$  3,622,269

$   4,526,252

Net loss

(700,814)

(121,324)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted

$          (0.30)

$           (0.05)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887



Six Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Sales

$  7,965,560

$   8,572,248

Net loss

(1,309,768)

(560,157)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted

$          (0.57)

$          (0.24)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – (UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

September 30,

2019

2018

Cash

$        39,558

$         13,067

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

2,074,662

2,880,142

Inventory

7,051,113

6,673,098

Prepaid expenses

127,764

263,265

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

9,293,097

9,829,572




INVESTMENT IN HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE

7,404,145

9,025,865

PROPERTY,  EQUIPMENT, AND INTANGIBLE ASSET – NET

476,851

79,179

OTHER ASSETS

4,000

4,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 17,178,093

$  18,938,616




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Line of credit – factor

$  1,185,277

$   1,546,847

Short-term lease asset liability

140,776

-

Accounts payable

5,815,763

5,544,959

Accrued liabilities

503,913

142,245

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,645,729

7,234,051




LONG-TERM LEASE ASSET LIABILITY

263,224

-

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

-

-




SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


   Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000

   shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at September 30, 2019 and

   2018 

23,129

23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841

12,885,841

Accumulated Deficit

(3,956,634)

(1,859,037)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

316,804

654,632




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,269,140

11,704,565




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 17,178,093

$  18,938,616

Contact:  Harvey Grossblatt, CEO   
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
410-363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Don Hunt, Jeff Lambert
Lambert, Edwards & Associates, Inc.
616-233-0500

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

