Universal Supply Expands Into Connecticut

"Builders in the Mid-Atlantic have come to trust and rely on the Universal Supply name and team for decades," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "With the support of the US LBM network, we're excited to bring our combination of superior products and services to building professionals in the Hartford region."

Located at 36 Holly Drive in Newington, Conn., the experienced and professional Universal Supply team is ready to serve the local building community for all of their roofing, siding and specialty product needs. The location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 860-956-6904.

Since 1965, Universal Supply has been providing customers with the best in specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, cabinetry, millwork, fasteners and lumber. Today, Universal operates 19 locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania, serving building professionals across the Mid-Atlantic.

Universal Supply is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

SOURCE US LBM

Related Links

http://www.uslbm.com

