Universal Supply Expands Into Connecticut
New roofing and siding location expands US LBM division's reach into New England
Feb 10, 2020, 15:38 ET
NEWINGTON, Conn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Supply, a division of leading national building products distributor US LBM, has opened a new location in Newington, Conn. The location is Universal's 19th overall and first in Connecticut.
Situated just off of Route 9 in Newington, the new location provides easy and convenient access to Universal Supply's showroom and warehouse for Hartford area builders, contractors and remodelers. The new location features exterior products from two of North America's leading manufacturers, GAF roofing and CertainTeed siding and roofing.
"Builders in the Mid-Atlantic have come to trust and rely on the Universal Supply name and team for decades," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "With the support of the US LBM network, we're excited to bring our combination of superior products and services to building professionals in the Hartford region."
Located at 36 Holly Drive in Newington, Conn., the experienced and professional Universal Supply team is ready to serve the local building community for all of their roofing, siding and specialty product needs. The location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 860-956-6904.
Since 1965, Universal Supply has been providing customers with the best in specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, cabinetry, millwork, fasteners and lumber. Today, Universal operates 19 locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania, serving building professionals across the Mid-Atlantic.
Universal Supply is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.
SOURCE US LBM
