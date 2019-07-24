Universal Supply Opens Third Maryland Location

"For more than 54 years, construction professionals have recognized Universal Supply as a trusted resource for top quality building products and services," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "We have assembled a talented, experienced team of professionals who are ready to serve the local Columbia area. We're excited to expand our network and provide roofing and siding contractors in Northern Maryland and the greater Baltimore region access to the industry's best brands."

Located at 9645 Gerwig Lane, Suite 200, in Columbia, Universal Supply's new location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be contacted at 410-715-8122.

Since 1965, Universal Supply has been providing customers with the best in specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, cabinetry, millwork, fasteners and lumber. Today, Universal operates 15 locations in New Jersey and Maryland, serving customers in New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

Universal Supply is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

SOURCE US LBM

Related Links

http://www.uslbm.com

