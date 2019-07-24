Universal Supply Opens Third Maryland Location
US LBM division expands with third roofing and siding focused location
Jul 24, 2019, 15:15 ET
COLUMBIA, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Supply, a leading distributor of specialty building products throughout New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, has opened a new location in Columbia, Md.
The new location is the third Universal Supply has opened over the past 10 months in Maryland and the company's 15th location overall. Universal Supply opened its first Maryland location in Salisbury last year followed by a location in Edgewood this past April. The new Columbia location features roofing, siding, replacement windows and specialty building materials.
"For more than 54 years, construction professionals have recognized Universal Supply as a trusted resource for top quality building products and services," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "We have assembled a talented, experienced team of professionals who are ready to serve the local Columbia area. We're excited to expand our network and provide roofing and siding contractors in Northern Maryland and the greater Baltimore region access to the industry's best brands."
Located at 9645 Gerwig Lane, Suite 200, in Columbia, Universal Supply's new location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be contacted at 410-715-8122.
Since 1965, Universal Supply has been providing customers with the best in specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, cabinetry, millwork, fasteners and lumber. Today, Universal operates 15 locations in New Jersey and Maryland, serving customers in New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.
Universal Supply is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.
Contact: Timothy Wirth
US LBM Communications
484-886-5705
tim.wirth@uslbm.com
SOURCE US LBM
