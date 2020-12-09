Universal Technical Institute and Daimler Trucks North America Expand Finish First Training Program to East Coast

"Orlando will be the first UTI campus on the east coast to offer DTNA Finish First , giving our students in that region the opportunity, in just 12 weeks, to receive manufacturer-specific certifications that might otherwise take years to earn in the field," said Sherrell Smith, UTI Executive Vice President of Campus Operations and Services. "Skilled technicians in the medium and heavy-duty truck field are in demand and have been essential workers throughout the pandemic, so this program creates valuable opportunities for people looking to train for good jobs in stable careers."

Graduates of UTI's 45-week core diesel program can apply for the Finish First elective, which is led by DTNA-certified program instructors who bring their real-world industry experience to the program. After the 12-week program, graduates are eligible to work at a DTNA dealer, and many are hired right out of school and sometimes even before they graduate. Graduates who pass qualification tests and participate in module-based training can earn Professional Level Technician status.

"Daimler Trucks of North America service provider locations are all in need of technicians," said Jody Adams, DTNA Service Training Operations Manager. "We are excited to bring the Finish First program to a third UTI campus and to the East coast, where trained technicians are in particularly short supply. Graduates of the Finish First program will be well prepared to service and maintain the advanced and evolving technology that powers Freightliner, Cascadia and Western Star trucks."

Despite record numbers of Americans filing unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for skilled technicians across the transportation industry continues. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deemed many of these jobs essential to supporting the nation's infrastructure during the health crisis, and UTI employer partners continue to report a need for trained technicians. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects an annual average of 24,500 job openings for truck and bus mechanics and diesel engine specialists through 2029.

About Daimler Trucks North America:

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. It manufactures, sells and services commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit™ and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several

well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

