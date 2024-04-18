Universal Technical Institute and Interstate Batteries renew alliance for five more years

Since the relationship's inception in 2018, Interstate Batteries has become the exclusive battery used in all UTI automotive, diesel, and marine technician training programs. In this renewed partnership, Interstate Batteries will continue to provide state-of-the-industry technology and products to empower UTI students throughout their education. Interstate Batteries will also sponsor uniform shirts for students, share product information on UTI's app for students—UTI Go—and support the creation of training videos featuring Interstate Batteries as part of its efforts to foster a first-class educational environment for tomorrow's technicians.

"We are thrilled to embark on another five years of collaboration with Interstate Batteries," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "Interstate's role as a preferred vendor and industry partner ensures our students have access to top resources, enabling us to help prepare students for the workforce and address the evolving needs of the automotive industry."

"We are proud to continue and expand our relationship with Universal Technical Institute. Auto techs are essential to our economy and we are happy to support the next generation of techs by providing them with the Outrageously Dependable Interstate Batteries they need," said CEO of Interstate Batteries Lain Hancock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields.

