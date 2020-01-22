Universal Technical Institute and Pennsylvania Employer Partners Launch the Early Employment Initiative, a Groundbreaking Program That Blends Post-Secondary Technical Education and On-The-Job Skills Training

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with local transportation industry employers, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Exton, Pa., has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at developing skilled employee pipelines and giving students an inside track on rewarding long-term careers.

The Early Employment initiative blends proven post-secondary skills education with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training.

Under this new initiative, students can apply for jobs with participating local employers as soon as they enroll at UTI's Exton campus. Employers registered with the program can screen and hire incoming students before they start school and provide on-the-job experience while students complete their education. Graduates who meet their employers' criteria will receive reimbursement of school-related expenses and potentially other incentives, along with full-time employment.

"This initiative is a win for both employers and students," said Bob Kessler, UTI-Exton Campus President. "Students gain real industry experience and earn a living while they're in school. Once they graduate, they have a good job with an employer they know well, who will help them pay back their tuition. Employers have the opportunity to help train future technicians to meet their needs and fill a critical skills gap."

UTI's Exton campus is launching the initiative in February 2020. Participating employers in the Early Employment program include: Bayshore Truck Centers, CarSense, Ciocca Dealerships, Fred Beans Family of Dealerships, Herc Equipment, Republic Services, and Rothrock Motor Sales. There will be more than 30 early employment positions available to incoming students this winter. The Exton campus is only the second of 12 campuses to offer the program. UTI started the Early Employment initiative at its Avondale, Ariz. campus in July 2019 and plans to roll it out to all UTI campuses across the country.

"The Early Employment initiative is a unique opportunity to bring together students and employers and demonstrate the benefits of a technical education," said Kessler. "The program gives students a clear career path, bolstered by the confidence that employers are willing to invest in them from the start."

Demand for skilled automotive and diesel technicians has never been greater. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings (100,000 per year on average) in the transportation sector. According to a 2016 survey, approximately 60 percent of dealerships cited recruitment as their most pressing challenge.1

Student applications are now being accepted for the Early Employment program at UTI-Exton. Students must apply by February 12, 2020 in order to be eligible.

For more information about UTI, visit www.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 54-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

1 Source: Based on data compiled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Projections (2016-2026), www.bls.gov. The projected number of annual job openings, by job classification is: Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics, 75,900; Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists, 28,300; Automotive Body and Related Repairers, 17,200. Job openings include openings due to growth and net replacements.

