Universal Technical Institute announces 2024 "Summer Ignite" program for automotive skilled trade training

Three-week introductory automotive or motorcycle repair courses aim to tackle the skilled technician shortage nationwide.

PHOENIX, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., is bringing its Summer Ignite program back for 2024 in partnership with NAPA.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 67,700 average annual job openings for automotive service technicians and mechanics through 2032, underscoring the critical need for skilled workers in this field¹. Recognizing this demand, the Summer Ignite program was established in 2018 to allow high school juniors to explore careers in automotive or motorcycle repair.

By offering a three-week introductory course at no cost, the program addresses the workforce gap and serves as a gateway for students to learn about these career fields. Moreover, students who pass the end-of-course exam(s) have the added benefit of earning credit toward their future program if they enroll in UTI, helping offset the cost of their education.

Evidence shows that the program has inspired students to choose these careers. Nearly 50 percent of the participants in 2023 chose to pursue automotive or motorcycle repair careers after completing high school by enrolling in a Universal Technical Institute program.

"As the demand for skilled technicians remains strong, and Gen Z is considering educational paths outside of a traditional four-year degree, Summer Ignite is a valuable opportunity for hands-on training that exposes students to hands-on, technology-driven careers," said Universal Technical Institute Division President Tracy Lorenz. "This annual program underscores our commitment to cultivating more talented technicians for this dynamic and ever-evolving industry."

Since 2021, UTI and NAPA have partnered to support the future of those seeking careers in the transportation and aftermarket auto repair industries. As part of the program, NAPA is providing all Summer Ignite students with three uniform shirts free of charge.

"Today's job market is full of uncertainty, and industries keep changing. But one thing we know is that automotive technicians are in demand and enable young people to take control of their career path in a meaningful way," said Genuine Parts Company North America Group President Randy Breaux. "We're proud that our continued work with UTI can, in part, help solve the demand for skilled technicians and support these young people as they consider this path."

Applications for the three-week-long Summer Ignite program are now open²:

UTI-Austin ( Texas ): Session 1: June 24, 2024 ; Session 2: July 15, 2024

Session 1: ; Session 2: UTI-Avondale (Ariz.): Session 1: June 3, 2024 ; Session 2: June 24, 2024

Session 1: ; Session 2: UTI-Bloomfield (N.J): July 15, 2024

UTI-Dallas: Session 1: June 24, 2024 ; Session 2: July 15, 2024

Session 1: ; Session 2: UTI-Exton (Pa.): July 15, 2024

UTI-Houston: Session 1: June 24, 2024 ; Session 2: July 15, 2024

Session 1: ; Session 2: UTI-Lisle (Ill.): Session 1: June 3, 2024 ; Session 2: June 24, 2024

Session 1: ; Session 2: UTI-Long Beach (Calif.): July 15, 2024

UTI-Miramar (Fla.): June 24, 2024

UTI-Orlando (Fla.): June 3, 2024

UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.): June 24, 2024

UTI-Sacramento (Calif.): June 24, 2024

MMI – Phoenix (Ariz.): June 10, 2024

NASCAR Technical Institute (N.C.): July 15, 2024

For further details or to enroll, visit www.uti.edu/ignite.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

ABOUT NAPA

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 16,000 auto care and collision centers in the U.S., NAPA has America's largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with approximately 800,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

¹For Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an annual average of 67,700 job openings between 2022 and 2032. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements.

²Courses offered for Summer Ignite may vary by campus location.

