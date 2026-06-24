Universal Technical Institute Announces HVACR Program at Lisle Campus

PHOENIX and LISLE, Ill., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the automotive/diesel, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced the expansion of its HVACR program to its UTI-Lisle campus. The Lisle launch is part of the company's continued expansion of HVACR training to meet growing workforce demand nationwide.

UTI-Lisle HVACR Lab UTI Lisle HVACR Lab UTI-Lisle HVACR Lab

The nine-month HVACR diploma program is now offered at UTI campuses located in California, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Florida. Additionally, UTI's Atlanta campus, scheduled to open in Summer 2026, will offer the HVACR program, which provides hands-on training designed to prepare students for entry-level roles in residential and commercial HVACR environments.

Coursework covers essential topics including troubleshooting, service, and installation of heating and air conditioning systems, as well as refrigeration systems used in light commercial applications.

"Expanding our HVACR programs is a strategic priority as employers across the country face ongoing technician needs," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "By increasing access to hands-on HVACR training—including at our Lisle campus—we're helping students prepare for essential careers while supporting industries that rely on skilled professionals every day."

"We're excited to bring HVACR training to Lisle and offer students another pathway into an in-demand career," said Roger Gomez, campus president of UTI Lisle. "This program reflects our commitment to helping prepare students to enter the workforce through hands-on, industry-aligned education."

The HVACR program expansion supports Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s North Star Strategy, a multi-year initiative to address America's labor shortages. For more information about the strategy, visit investor.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.