Universal Technical Institute Campuses Earn 2019 "Schools of Excellence" Recognition and Education Manager Receives National "Commitment to Education Award" by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI: NYSE) campuses in Houston, Texas, and Lisle, Illinois, have been named 2019 "Schools of Excellence," as has the NASCAR Technical Institute (Mooresville, N.C.), a division of UTI. The distinction is the most prestigious institutional achievement awarded by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

ACCSC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated accrediting body for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve over 150,000 students nationwide in a variety of vocational programs each year. In 2019, UTI-Houston, UTI-Lisle and NASCAR Technical Institute are among just 17 ACCSC-accredited institutions across the country to be honored by ACCSC as "Schools of Excellence."

"This 'Schools of Excellence' designation is a true honor and testament to Universal Technical Institute employees and their heartfelt and unwavering commitment to our students and industry partners," said Kim McWaters, UTI President and CEO. "The best measure of our success is the achievement of our graduates and ability of the employers we serve to secure the trained workforce they require."

"ACCSC is incredibly proud of the work being done by UTI to offer innovative educational programs that enhance student success in the workforce. The Commission and professional staff at ACCSC enjoyed celebrating this significant achievement with UTI at the 2019 Professional Development Conference last week," noted Christopher Lambert, ACCSC's Associate Executive Director.

In addition to being named a "School of Excellence," UTI-Lisle Education Manager Justin Doerries was recognized individually as ACCSC's top educator of the year – an honor given to just one instructor annually. Justin received the prestigious Commitment to Education Award in recognition of his personal dedication to innovative, unique and effective educational programs that help students attain individual success, along with his community efforts to inspire a new generation of students to pursue rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

"It is the professional honor of a lifetime to receive the Commitment to Education Award and I share this recognition with my team, campus and the entire UTI organization for supporting a comprehensive, student-centric educational environment that embraces change, innovation and fun," said Justin Doerries, a Chicagoland native who is an alumnus of UTI. "Each and every day we are focused on fulfilling our mission of changing our students' lives by providing them the education, confidence and tools to be successful in their careers."

About ACCSC:

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook.com/accscaccreditation.

Learn more about the 2019 Schools of Excellence by clicking here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 54-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Media Contact:

Jody Kent

(602) 445-0872

jkent@uti.edu

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uti.edu

