Universal Technical Institute Helps Drivers Prepare for Winter with Essential Tips for Vehicle Safety

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter weather begins across the United States and the Holiday travel season kicks off, Universal Technical Institute, the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., is sharing several winter vehicle maintenance and emergency preparedness recommendations.

"Winter weather presents unique challenges for vehicles and drivers," said automotive instructor Bernard Thompson from UTI-Lisle outside Chicago. "Thanksgiving travel is just around the corner, and with a few simple precautions, motorists can help reduce the risk of winter breakdowns and ensure they've prepared for roadside emergencies."

Winter Vehicle Recommendations



Check the Battery : Cold weather strains weak batteries, increasing the likelihood of a breakdown. Have your battery tested before winter hits, and replace it if needed.

: Cold weather strains weak batteries, increasing the likelihood of a breakdown. Have your battery tested before winter hits, and replace it if needed. Cold Weather Lessons EV Range . Take this into account when planning a long drive.

. Take this into account when planning a long drive. Check your Spare Tire : Make sure the spare tire has air.

: Make sure the spare tire has air. Use Winter Tires : For temperatures below 45 degrees, winter tires can significantly improve traction and stability. Ensure all tires have at least 3/32 tread depth or as recommended by the manufacturer.

: For temperatures below 45 degrees, winter tires can significantly improve traction and stability. Ensure all tires have at least 3/32 tread depth or as recommended by the manufacturer. Maintain Fluid Levels : Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to prevent fuel line freeze-up. Use winter-rated windshield washer fluid and maintain a 50/50 coolant-to-water mix in the radiator to protect the engine.

: Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to prevent fuel line freeze-up. Use winter-rated windshield washer fluid and maintain a 50/50 coolant-to-water mix in the radiator to protect the engine. Check Lights and Visibility: Dim or foggy lights can reduce visibility. Check all lights, replace bulbs as needed, and install fresh wiper blades to handle snow and ice buildup. Scrape ice build-up off headlights in addition to the windshield before driving.

Winter Emergency Kit Essentials: For added safety, UTI recommends that drivers carry an emergency kit in their vehicles, including items such as:

Flashlight, map, phone charger, and jumper cables

Emergency flares, reflective vest, or triangles

Ice scraper, snow brush, and a small shovel

Thermal blanket, gloves, hats, coats, and water-resistant shoes

Bottled water, non-perishable food, and basic tool and first aid kits

