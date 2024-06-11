Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Announces Investor Marketing Schedule for June 2024

PHOENIX, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming weeks, the management team of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions education provider, will participate in several investor marketing events to showcase the Company's achievements regarding its growth, diversification and optimization strategy. Further, during these events, the management team will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook, highlighting its favorable positioning to capitalize on potential growth opportunities and to drive sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

The following are the Company's currently scheduled investor marketing events in June 2024:

Roth Capital Partners Non-Deal Roadshow

When: Wednesday, June 12th

Company Attendees: Troy Anderson, CFO, and Matt Kempton, VP of Corporate Finance

Location: Boston, MA

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Company Attendees: Troy Anderson, CFO, and Matt Kempton, VP of Corporate Finance

Location: Jay Conference Center – Bryant Park in New York City, NY

Format: Presentation, with one-on-one and group meetings

Webcast: Available through the conference website at www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast

Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference

When: Tuesday, June 25th

Company Attendees: Jerome Grant, CEO, Troy Anderson, CFO, and Matt Kempton, VP of Corporate Finance

Location: Virtual

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

"After reporting strong second-quarter results and receiving positive feedback from our well-attended investor marketing events in May, we believe our story is resonating with the broader investment community," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "With the momentum we have established, and the strength of our underlying operating model, we look forward to continuing to amplify our accomplishments and the opportunities that lie ahead of us and how those differentiate the Company in the marketplace."

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Corporate Affairs

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.