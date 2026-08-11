Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Celebrates Dallas Expansion

UTI-Dallas offers additional training programs for up to 1,000 more students

DALLAS and PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental care programs, recently celebrated the expansion of its UTI-Dallas campus with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The event included public officials, community leaders and employer partners who honored the campus' continued impact on workforce development in North Texas.

"This new facility underscores our ongoing commitment to offering industry-aligned training in areas where there's strong demand for skilled workers. We value our longtime partnership with the Texas business community and look forward to working with additional employers seeking to fill their talent pipelines with the programs offered at our expanded campus," said Kevin Renner, Campus President, UTI-Dallas.

UTI-Dallas originally opened in 2010 and has 10,475 graduates to date. The expanded campus location features an additional 125,000 square feet of training space, including 15 classrooms, 6 labs and 16 combined classroom/lab environments. The additional capacity allows the campus to serve nearly 1,000 more students seeking training in aviation, HVACR, and electrical and energy-related fields, in addition to programs in automotive, diesel and welding.

"It was an honor to join Universal Technical Institute at the ribbon cutting ceremony in Coppell," said Texas State Representative Garcia Hernandez of District 115. "By expanding training opportunities in high-demand fields, UTI is helping prepare the skilled workforce our economy depends on. I am excited to celebrate this milestone and grateful for UTI's continued commitment to providing students with the education and hands-on training they need to build rewarding careers while strengthening our communities."

The event also included the presentation of the Distinguished Alumni Award to Jeremy Oskins, who graduated from UTI-Houston in 1996 and now teaches automotive and robotics at Comanche Independent School District.

Speaking to the attendees, Oskins said, "Walking through the doors of UTI as a student in 1996 changed the course of my life. The education and hands-on training I received not only prepared me for a successful career in the automotive industry but inspired me to become an educator. Today, I have the privilege of helping young men and women discover the same opportunities that transformed my future and are a potential pathway to purpose, success, and lifelong learning."

In addition to UTI-Dallas, Universal Technical Institute operates transportation and skilled trades campuses in Austin, Houston and San Antonio. The company also operates healthcare education campuses under the Concorde Career Colleges brand in Dallas, Grand Prairie, San Antonio and a planned location in Houston.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental education programs. The company's industry-aligned programs are offered at 35 campuses nationwide and online under the brands Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges and include auto/diesel, aviation, welding, HVACR, electrical and energy, allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic training. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.