Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Results

Total New Student Start Growth Exceeded Expectations Driven by Strong Demand and Continued Momentum Across New Campuses, Reinforcing Confidence in Long-Term North Star Targets

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended June 30, 2026. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the "Company," "we," "us" or "our."

Financial Highlights

Revenue of $218.9 million, an increase of 7.2% over the comparable period.

Net income of $2.3 million, a decrease of $8.4 million over the comparable period due to strategic growth expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $18.2 million, a decrease of 27.8% over the comparable period due to $9.0 million in strategic growth expenses.

of $18.2 million, a decrease of 27.8% over the comparable period due to $9.0 million in strategic growth expenses. Reaffirming confidence in the mid- and long-term financial outlook and revising fiscal 2026 guidance.

Operational Highlights and North Star Strategy Developments

Average full-time active students of 25,131, an increase of 5.8% versus the comparable period, with total new student starts of 6,342, an increase of 10.9% over the comparable period.

UTI-Atlanta campus opened in July with initial student starts approximately 30% ahead of the Company's expectations, highlighting continued demand for UTI's skilled-trades portfolio and repeatability of the Company's growth strategy.

Announcing a key planned milestone within the "Optimization" pillar of North Star, beginning a multi-year transition to a simplified and unified operating model that will enable the Company to leverage enterprise capabilities, standardize processes, streamline operations, and better align resources to support long-term growth.

"Our third quarter results reinforce our confidence in both the demand environment for our students and the strength of the North Star strategy we've been executing," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "New student starts grew 11%, exceeding our expectations, driven by a robust performance from our UTI division. Additionally, our newer campuses continue to outperform, with UTI-San Antonio and UTI-Atlanta both tracking well ahead of their launch models, validating the diversification strategy we've been pursuing.

"We have unified all programs under one corporate structure, enabling us to better align resources with demand, improve execution and advance the optimization pillar of North Star while preserving the strength of the UTI and Concorde brands. Over the past several years, we have successfully executed the growth and diversification pillars of North Star, building the programs, campuses and employer relationships needed to meet ever-evolving student demand. That demand is now shifting toward skilled trades faster than anticipated, driving outperformance across newer campuses, capacity expansions and recently launched programs. At the same time, our fourth-quarter high school starts in Auto and Diesel are tracking below plan, as we missed the opportunity to reach every prospective student who expressed interest, creating a clear opportunity to strengthen engagement and improve conversion as we start to look at fiscal 2027."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to June 30, 2025

Revenues increased 7.2% to $218.9 million compared to $204.3 million.

Operating expenses increased 13.4% to $215.7 million, compared to $190.1 million primarily due to the growth in both UTI and Concorde average full-time active students and strategic growth expenses associated with new campus launches and program expansions currently underway or completed over the last year.

Operating income of $3.2 million compared to $14.2 million primarily due to strategic growth expenses.

Net income decreased to $2.3 million compared to $10.7 million primarily due to strategic growth expenses.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.04, compared to $0.20 and $0.19, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 27.8% to $18.2 million compared to $25.3 million due to $9.0 million in strategic growth investments.

decreased 27.8% to $18.2 million compared to $25.3 million due to $9.0 million in strategic growth investments. Average full-time active students increased 5.8%, with total new student starts of 6,342 compared to 5,721.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued operational strength across the business, with solid enrollment growth, revenue expansion, and disciplined execution against our North Star strategy," said Bruce Schuman, CFO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "Average full-time active students increased 5.8% year-over-year, while new student starts increased 10.9%, driven by continued momentum across recently launched campuses, new programs and sustained demand across both divisions.

"Based on the timing of fourth-quarter enrollment trends, we are updating our fiscal 2026 outlook to reflect a more measured fourth-quarter expectation. We now expect fiscal 2026 revenue of $893 million to $900 million, baseline Adjusted EBITDA to exceed $135 million and reported Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $103 million, giving effect to approximately $35 million of growth investments. We are also tightening our total new student starts outlook, which is now expected to be between 31,900 and 32,300. Importantly, these adjustments reflect largely timing and, to a lesser degree, mix considerations, rather than a change in the underlying demand environment. Employer demand remains strong, student interest continues to be healthy, and our newer campuses and programs continue to perform well. We believe the investments we are making today are strengthening our platform and positioning Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to deliver on the long-term financial targets outlined in our North Star Phase II strategy."

Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to June 30, 2025

Revenues increased 7.8% to $661.2 million compared to $613.2 million.

Operating expenses increased by 15.7% to $641.9 million compared to $554.7 million primarily due to the growth in both UTI and Concorde average full-time active students and costs associated with new campus launches and program expansions currently underway or completed over the last year.

Operating income decreased 67.0% to $19.3 million compared to $58.5 million primarily due to strategic growth expenses.

Net income decreased 64.9% to $15.5 million compared to $44.3 million primarily due to strategic growth expenses.

Basic and diluted EPS were $0.28 compared to $0.82 and $0.80, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 33.6% to $59.5 million compared to $89.7 million due to approximately $27.6 million in strategic growth investments.

decreased 33.6% to $59.5 million compared to $89.7 million due to approximately $27.6 million in strategic growth investments. Average full-time active students increased 6.7%, with total new student starts of 19,360 compared to 17,684.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At June 30, 2026, total available liquidity was $180.5 million including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and capacity from our revolving credit facility. Total debt at June 30, 2026 was $160.0 million, including $95.0 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2026, the Company incurred $85.4 million of cash capital expenditures ("capex") driven primarily by investments in new campus and program expansions for both UTI and Concorde, along with spending associated with curriculum and equipment refresh and upgrades, facility and leasehold improvements and IT investments.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook



Previous

Updated

FY 2026

FY 2026 ($ in millions, except EPS) Guidance

Guidance New student starts 31,500 - 33,000

31,900 - 32,300 Revenue $905 - 915

$893 - 900 Net Income $40 - 45

$32 - 36 Diluted EPS $0.71 - 0.80

$0.57 - 0.64 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $114 - 119

$100 - 103 Adjusted free cash flow(1)(2) $20 - 25

$(20) - 0

(1) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release.

(2) For FY 2026, assumes approximately $110 million of cash capex, including investments for new campus launches and program expansions, and maintenance capex.



For the Company's most recent investor presentation and quarterly financial supplement, please see its investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (844) 881-0138 (domestic) or (412) 317-6790 (international). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute, Inc. investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for fourteen days at https://investor.uti.edu. Alternatively, the telephone replay can be accessed through August 19, 2026, by dialing (855) 669-9658 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 2037119.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release and may similarly disclose non-GAAP financial information on the related conference call. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide investors an additional analytical tool to clarify its results of operations and identify underlying trends. Additionally, the Company believes that these measures may also help investors compare its performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Additional details on our non-GAAP measures and the tables reconciling these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA: The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and items not considered normal recurring operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted for items not considered normal recurring operations.

Management utilizes adjusted figures as performance measures internally for operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting. For the periods presented, our adjustments for items that management does not consider to be normal recurring operations include:

Acquisition-related costs: We have excluded costs associated with both potential and announced acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance.

acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions: We have excluded integration costs related to business structure realignment and new programs for recent acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. In addition, the nature and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. By excluding the referenced expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, our management is able to further evaluate our ability to utilize existing assets and estimate their long-term value. Furthermore, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.



Restructuring costs: In May 2026, management approved and implemented phase I of a multi-phase restructuring plan across all segments to simplify how we operate, improve student acquisition and better align our resources behind the highest-return opportunities across the business. Additional phases of this restructuring plan will be rolled out over the next three years as part of our continued focus on optimization and to better align resources to support our overall growth strategy. In December 2023, we announced plans to consolidate the two Houston, Texas campus locations to align the curriculum, student facing systems, and support services to better serve students seeking careers in in-demand fields. As part of the transition, the MIAT Houston campus, acquired in November 2021, began a phased teach-out in May 2024, and such campus began operating under the UTI brand.

To obtain a complete understanding of our performance, these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Because the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may define and calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release and the related conference call, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor from civil liability provided for such statements by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will," the negative form of these expressions or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding (1) the Company's expectation that it will meet its fiscal year 2026 guidance for new student start growth, revenue growth, net income, diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow; (2) the Company's expectation that it will continue to expand its value proposition and build a business that can grow in double digits with potential upside, regardless of the economic environment; and (3) the Company's expectation that it will succeed in new program launches next year. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect our actual results include, among other things, failure of our schools to comply with the extensive regulatory requirements for school operations; shifts in higher education laws, regulation and policy at the federal and state levels; our failure to maintain eligibility for or our ability to process federal student financial assistance funds; the effect of current and future Title IV Program regulations arising out of negotiated rulemakings, including any potential reductions in funding or restrictions on the use of funds received through Title IV Programs; the effect of future legislative or regulatory initiatives related to veterans' benefit programs; continued Congressional examination of the for-profit education sector; regulatory investigations of, or actions commenced against, us or other companies in our industry; our failure to execute on our growth and diversification strategy, including effectively identifying, establishing and operating additional schools, programs or campuses; our failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisitions, or our failure to successfully integrate our acquisitions.; our failure to improve underutilized capacity at certain of our campuses; enrollment declines or challenges in our students' ability to find employment as a result of macroeconomic conditions; our failure to maintain and expand existing industry relationships and develop new industry relationships; our ability to update and expand the content of existing programs and develop and integrate new programs in a timely and cost-effective manner while maintaining positive student outcomes; a loss of our senior management or other key employees; failure to comply with the restrictive covenants and our ability to pay the amounts when due under the credit agreement; the effect of our principal stockholder owning a significant percentage of our capital stock, and thus being able to influence certain corporate matters and the potential in the future to gain substantial control over our company; the effect of public health pandemics, epidemics or outbreak, including COVID-19, and other risks that are described from time to time in our public filings. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the financial results or condition may be found in the company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release and the related conference call are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which it is made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in expectations, any changes in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

Social Media Disclosure

Universal Technical Institute, Inc uses its websites (https://www.uti.edu/, https://concorde.edu, and https://investor.uti.edu/) and LinkedIn pages (https://www.linkedin.com/school/universal-technical-institute/ and https://www.linkedin.com/school/concorde-career-colleges/) as channels of distribution of information about its programs, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and the Company may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental education programs. The company's industry-aligned programs are offered at 35 campuses nationwide and online under the brands Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges and include auto/diesel, aviation, welding, HVACR, electrical and energy, allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic training. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

Company Contact:

Matt Kempton

VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-9392

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & External Communications

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

(Tables Follow)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues $ 218,907

$ 204,298

$ 661,153

$ 613,174 Operating expenses:













Educational services and facilities 118,334

105,604

346,211

308,233 Selling, general and administrative 97,328

84,542

295,671

246,458 Total operating expenses 215,662

190,146

641,882

554,691 Income from operations 3,245

14,152

19,271

58,483 Other income (expense):













Interest income 764

1,445

3,370

4,833 Interest expense (1,013)

(1,394)

(2,977)

(4,724) Other income (expense), net 103

149

30

123 Total other (expense) income, net (146)

200

423

232 Income before income taxes 3,099

14,352

19,694

58,715 Income tax expense (820)

(3,689)

(4,155)

(14,453) Net income $ 2,279

$ 10,663

$ 15,539

$ 44,262















Earnings per share:













Net income per share - basic $ 0.04

$ 0.20

$ 0.28

$ 0.82 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.19

$ 0.28

$ 0.80















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 55,075

54,412

54,891

54,260 Diluted 55,935

55,635

55,818

55,502

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,060

$ 127,361 Restricted cash 5,871

6,769 Short-term investments 40,060

41,784 Receivables, net 49,824

46,078 Notes receivable, current portion 6,707

6,597 Prepaid expenses 17,456

12,526 Other current assets 8,103

5,517 Total current assets 258,081

246,632 Property and equipment, net 338,764

285,852 Goodwill 28,459

28,459 Intangible assets, net 25,535

17,352 Notes receivable, less current portion 45,439

41,109 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 182,004

178,861 Deferred tax assets, net 2,324

4,283 Other assets 17,256

23,591 Total assets $ 897,862

$ 826,139 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 105,763

$ 104,644 Deferred revenue 70,720

91,525 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 14,814

16,967 Long-term debt, current portion 2,993

2,865 Other current liabilities 4,004

13,670 Total current liabilities 198,294

229,671 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,144

4,144 Operating lease liabilities 184,623

174,838 Long-term debt 157,041

84,234 Other liabilities 9,454

5,142 Total liabilities 553,556

498,029 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 55,177 and

54,512 shares issued, 55,095 and 54,430 shares outstanding as of June 30,

2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. 6

5 Paid-in capital 226,727

226,031 Treasury stock, at cost, 82 shares as of June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025. (365)

(365) Retained earnings 117,066

101,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income 872

912 Total shareholders' equity 344,306

328,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 897,862

$ 826,139

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 15,539

$ 44,262 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 28,361

24,452 Amortization of right-of-use assets for operating leases 19,656

17,492 Provision for credit losses 22,403

15,063 Stock-based compensation 9,426

6,402 Deferred income taxes 1,999

579 Training equipment credits earned, net 487

(108) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swaps, net of taxes 121

(92) Other gains (losses), net 545

1,179 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables (26,477)

(21,895) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,684)

(4,499) Other assets 2,155

(5,383) Notes receivable (4,440)

(4,051) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,371

6,455 Deferred revenue (20,805)

(25,495) Income tax payable/receivable (7,064)

3,598 Operating lease liabilities (15,167)

(16,758) Other liabilities (2,024)

(975) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,402

40,226 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (80,900)

(25,499) Capitalized costs for intangible assets (4,496)

— Purchase of investments (57,347)

(54,648) Proceeds from sale of investments 31,668

— Proceeds received upon maturity of investments 31,300

1,874 Proceeds from insurance policy 37

— Net cash used in investing activities (79,738)

(78,273) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facility 195,000

6,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (120,000)

(56,000) Payment of term loans and finance leases (2,133)

(2,010) Proceeds from stock option exercises —

659 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (8,730)

(4,675) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 64,137

(56,026) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,801

(94,073) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,361

161,900 Restricted cash, beginning of period 6,769

5,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 134,130

167,472 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 130,060

70,672 Restricted cash, end of period 5,871

2,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 135,931

$ 73,399

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except for Student Metrics)

(Unaudited)

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 3,491

2,851

6,342



2,829

2,892

5,721 Year-over-year growth 23.4 %

(1.4) %

10.9 %



(3.0) %

9.1 %

2.8 % Average full-time active students 14,767

10,364

25,131



14,205

9,552

23,757 Year-over-year growth 4.0 %

8.5 %

5.8 %



8.9 %

18.8 %

12.7 % End of period full-time active students 14,602

9,806

24,408



13,874

8,495

22,369 Year-over-year growth 5.2 %

15.4 %

9.1 %



9.4 %

14.1 %

11.1 %



























Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 10,494

8,866

19,360



9,173

8,511

17,684 Year-over-year growth 14.4 %

4.2 %

9.5 %



13.7 %

16.2 %

14.9 % Average full-time active students 15,557

10,568

26,125



14,815

9,659

24,474 Year-over-year growth 5.0 %

9.4 %

6.7 %



7.9 %

16.9 %

11.3 % End of period full-time active students 14,602

9,806

24,408



13,874

8,495

22,369 Year-over-year growth 5.2 %

15.4 %

9.1 %



9.4 %

14.1 %

11.1 %

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Financial Summary by Segment and Consolidated

As part of Phase II of our North Star growth strategy and to support our new campus growth initiatives, we have further refined our operating model to best pursue future growth goals and support the business. In furtherance of the foregoing, we have centralized the operations of our accounting, finance, information technology, human resources, and real estate departments to leverage economies of scale and create efficiencies to support our continued growth. Due to this centralization, as of October 1, 2025, we have adjusted our allocation methodology to allocate the majority of the Corporate segment's costs to the UTI and Concorde segments based upon a percentage of revenue. Due to these changes in allocation methodology, the prior year segment disclosures have been recast for comparability to the current year presentation.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 138,015

$ 80,892

$ —

$ 218,907



$ 131,462

$ 72,836

$ —

$ 204,298 Total operating expenses

132,201

77,721

5,740

215,662



113,737

71,713

4,696

190,146 Net income (loss)

5,020

3,130

(5,871)

2,279



16,439

1,084

(6,860)

10,663











































































Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 423,577

$ 237,576

$ —

$ 661,153



$ 397,168

$ 216,006

$ —

$ 613,174 Total operating expenses

397,732

230,815

13,335

641,882



339,181

204,301

11,209

554,691 Net income (loss)

23,420

6,683

(14,564)

15,539



54,315

11,591

(21,644)

44,262

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated





Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 58,274

$ 36,699

$ 19,898

$ 114,871 Advertising

16,243

9,696

208

26,147 Occupancy

10,882

6,655

976

18,513 Student related

12,326

5,494

—

17,820 General operations

6,157

4,605

5,634

16,396 Depreciation and amortization

7,284

2,751

375

10,410 Professional and contract services

2,318

1,297

4,258

7,873 Other expenses

1,969

711

952

3,632 Corporate support

16,748

9,813

(26,561)

— Total Operating Expenses

$ 132,201

$ 77,721

$ 5,740

$ 215,662





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 51,230

$ 34,122

$ 17,423

$ 102,775 Advertising

15,008

7,534

153

22,695 Occupancy

9,920

6,494

233

16,647 Student related

7,671

6,122

—

13,793 General operations

5,532

5,123

3,146

13,801 Depreciation and amortization

6,048

1,939

328

8,315 Professional and contract services

2,360

1,264

4,590

8,214 Other expenses

1,648

1,182

1,076

3,906 Corporate support

14,320

7,933

(22,253)

— Total Operating Expenses

$ 113,737

$ 71,713

$ 4,696

$ 190,146

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 169,703

$ 109,649

$ 58,410

$ 337,762 Advertising

53,213

28,988

607

82,808 Occupancy

32,035

19,255

2,866

54,156 Student related

34,648

16,588

—

51,236 General operations

21,818

13,534

16,283

51,635 Depreciation and amortization

20,326

6,991

1,044

28,361 Professional and contract services

7,516

3,857

13,212

24,585 Other expenses

5,862

2,345

3,132

11,339 Corporate support

52,611

29,608

(82,219)

— Total Operating Expenses

$ 397,732

$ 230,815

$ 13,335

$ 641,882





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 153,120

$ 98,130

$ 49,575

$ 300,825 Advertising

44,536

22,791

551

67,878 Occupancy

28,245

18,206

674

47,125 Student related

26,511

17,010

—

43,521 General operations

14,479

12,985

8,322

35,786 Depreciation and amortization

17,947

5,499

1,006

24,452 Professional and contract services

7,330

3,868

13,457

24,655 Other expenses

4,860

2,777

2,812

10,449 Corporate support

42,153

23,035

(65,188)

— Total Operating Expenses

$ 339,181

$ 204,301

$ 11,209

$ 554,691

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 5,020

$ 3,130

$ (5,871)

$ 2,279 Interest expense (income), net 793

41

(585)

249 Income tax expense —

—

820

820 Depreciation and amortization 7,284

2,751

375

10,410 EBITDA 13,097

5,922

(5,261)

13,758 Stock-based compensation expense 475

248

2,247

2,970 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions —

—

421

421 Restructuring costs 712

230

154

1,096 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 14,284

$ 6,400

$ (2,439)

$ 18,245



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 16,439

$ 1,084

$ (6,860)

$ 10,663 Interest expense (income), net 1,288

39

(1,378)

(51) Income tax expense —

—

3,689

3,689 Depreciation and amortization 6,048

1,939

328

8,315 EBITDA 23,775

3,062

(4,221)

22,616 Stock-based compensation expense 464

208

1,986

2,658 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 24,239

$ 3,270

$ (2,235)

$ 25,274

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 23,420

$ 6,683

$ (14,564)

$ 15,539 Interest expense (income), net 2,426

79

(2,898)

(393) Income tax expense —

—

4,155

4,155 Depreciation and amortization 20,326

6,991

1,044

28,361 EBITDA 46,172

13,753

(12,263)

47,662 Stock-based compensation expense 1,454

747

7,225

9,426 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions —

—

1,356

1,356 Restructuring costs 712

230

154

1,096 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 48,338

$ 14,730

$ (3,528)

$ 59,540



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 54,315

$ 11,591

$ (21,644)

$ 44,262 Interest expense (income), net 3,682

114

(3,905)

(109) Income tax expense —

—

14,453

14,453 Depreciation and amortization 17,947

5,499

1,006

24,452 EBITDA 75,944

17,204

(10,090)

83,058 Stock-based compensation expense 1,370

476

4,556

6,402 Acquisition-related costs —

—

873

873 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions(1) —

—

(700)

(700) Restructuring costs 43

—

—

43 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 77,357

$ 17,680

$ (5,361)

$ 89,676

(1) During the nine months ended June 30, 2025, the Company received $0.7 million in funds in final settlement of the outstanding escrow accounts affiliated with the purchase of Concorde on December 1, 2022.



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 17,402

$ 40,226 Purchase of property and equipment (80,900)

(25,499) Capitalized costs for intangible assets (4,496)

— Free cash flow, non-GAAP (67,994)

14,727 Adjustments:





Cash outflow (inflow) for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions(1) 1,986

(700) Cash outflow for acquisition-related costs —

873 Cash outflow for restructuring costs 411

59 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP $ (65,597)

$ 14,959

(1) During the nine months ended June 30, 2025, the Company received $0.7 million in funds in final settlement of the outstanding escrow accounts affiliated with the purchase of Concorde on December 1, 2022.



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL

INFORMATION FOR UPDATED FISCAL 2026 GUIDANCE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For each of the non-GAAP reconciliations provided for updated fiscal 2026 guidance, we are reconciling to the midpoint of the

guidance range. The adjustments reflected below for updated fiscal 2026 are illustrative only and may change throughout the

year, both in amount or the adjustments themselves.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2026 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2026 Net income ~$34,000 Interest expense (income), net ~200 Income tax expense ~12,500 Depreciation and amortization ~39,500 EBITDA ~86,200 Stock-based compensation expense ~12,300 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions ~2,000 Restructuring costs ~1,000 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP ~$101,500 FY 2026 Guidance Range ~$100,000 - 103,000





Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for Fiscal 2026 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2026 Net cash provided by operating activities ~$97,000 Purchase of property and equipment & capitalized costs for intangible assets ~(110,000) Free cash flow, non-GAAP ~(13,000) Adjustments:

Cash outflow for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions ~2,000 Cash outflow for restructuring costs ~1,000 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP ~$(10,000) FY 2026 Guidance Range ~$(20,000) - 0

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.