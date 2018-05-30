Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey

At full capacity, the 108,000-sq.-ft. facility will offer hands-on, high-tech training to approximately 800 students. Students can complete core automotive and diesel technology programs and be ready to work in 11 to 18 months.

"As we hear every day from our employer partners, there is a clear, significant and unmet demand for trained automotive and diesel technicians," said UTI-Bloomfield Campus President Steve McElfresh. "We give students the skills needed to fill these jobs, which cannot be outsourced, automatized or offshored, and offer opportunities to build rewarding, long-term careers."

At its campuses across the nation, UTI partners with both local employers and transportation industry leaders, including brands like BMW, Cummins, Ford, Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz, NASCAR, Peterbilt, Porsche and Volvo. These partners invest in campus facilities, outfit training labs with the most current vehicles, technology and tools, and guide educational programs, so students graduate with the knowledge and skills employers want. Approximately four of five UTI graduates are employed full-time in their field within a year of graduating.*

"We are thrilled to have a UTI campus in the Northeast," said John Cragg, Executive Vice President – East Operations at Penske Automotive Group. "UTI is a vital source of the technicians we need to operate our 32 dealerships & collision centers in the tri-state area, and our demand for these highly skilled employees only continues to grow. We know we can rely on UTI for quality, professional technicians with high-tech skills to meet the ever increasing requirements in automotive service. Our company offers generous compensation and incentive packages to attract and retain the best UTI graduates."

Last year, the federal government tripled its estimate of the number of transportation technicians needed nationwide by 2026. According to new projections, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries, and the transportation industry will have to fill more than 120,000 technician job openings every year.

"Crown Lift Trucks values its relationship with UTI because it provides the opportunity to present students with a career path that can leverage their skills in ways they might not have imagined," said Tim Roth, Director of Branch Aftermarket Operations at Crown Equipment Corporation.

The Bloomfield campus, which is accessible from the New York/New Jersey rail and bus systems, will predominantly serve a commuter population, allowing students to access UTI's quality education without leaving home. That, combined with a flexible curriculum that helps students fit classroom time into their work and family schedules, will make it easier and more affordable to come to UTI.

"The response and support we've seen from local leaders, the community and employers is inspiring," McElfresh added. "We could not have selected a better location than Bloomfield, where we'll be able to offer new career paths and promising futures to hundreds of students every year."

ACCREDITATION & STEM

UTI's campuses, including UTI-Bloomfield, are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. UTI actively participates in the STEM Education Coalition, a nationwide initiative to ensure science, technology, engineering and math skills are interwoven throughout its curriculum. UTI has also been designated a STEM Jobs Approved College by Victory Media, which created the list to assist parents, students and guidance counselors in evaluating how well education is translating into real-world jobs and how responsive institutions are to meeting the demand for STEM-based education.

*Approximately 8,600 of the 9,200 UTI graduates in 2016 were available for employment. At the time of reporting, approximately 7,400 were employed within one year of their graduation date, for a total of 86%. This rate excludes graduates not available for employment because of continuing education, military service, health, incarceration, death or international student status. The rate includes graduates who completed manufacturer-specific advanced training programs and those employed in positions that were obtained before or during their UTI education, where the primary job duties after graduation align with the educational and training objectives of the program. UTI cannot guarantee employment or salary.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 200,000 graduates in its 52-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu.

Website: www.uti.edu/Bloomfield

For more information, visit www.uti.edu . Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet , @MMITweet , and

@NASCARTechUTI .

CONTACT:

Adam Tucker, MWW PR

201-964-2409

atucker@mww.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-opens-enrollment-at-new-state-of-the-industry-campus-in-bloomfield-new-jersey-300656069.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute

Related Links

http://www.uti.edu

