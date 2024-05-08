Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results

Raised Fiscal 2024 Guidance for New Student Starts, Revenue and Profitability

Introducing Initial Revenue and Profitability Projections for Fiscal 2025

PHOENIX, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the "Company," "we," "us" or "our."

Revenue of $184.2 million representing 12.4% growth versus the prior year period, with UTI and Concorde achieving 14.7% and 8.2% growth versus the prior year period, respectively.

representing 12.4% growth versus the prior year period, with UTI and Concorde achieving 14.7% and 8.2% growth versus the prior year period, respectively. Total new student starts of 5,480 representing 18.5% growth versus the prior year period, with UTI and Concorde achieving 19.6% and 17.2% growth versus the prior year period, respectively.

Net income of $7.8 million and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $22.6 million , both increasing considerably versus the prior year period.

and adjusted EBITDA of , both increasing considerably versus the prior year period. Full year guidance raised for new student starts, revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (1) .

. Initial projections for fiscal 2025 indicate revenue of nearly $800 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15%, representing at least 100 basis points of adjusted EBITDA(1) margin expansion versus fiscal 2024.

"We maintained our momentum in the second quarter, demonstrating strong market demand across our growing program footprint," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute. "We generated double-digit start growth in both divisions, including contributions from our newest programs. The next phases of our program expansions have remained on or ahead of schedule, with the recent launches of two new Concorde dental hygiene programs and the forthcoming launches of four new heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration programs in our UTI division. Across our organization, we remain focused on supporting the growth of these new programs and driving optimization initiatives across the company.

"In addition to our progress with growth and optimization, we expect to continue advancing our organic diversification initiatives in the second half of fiscal 2024 and beyond. This work includes the consideration of expanding our campus footprint into new geographies; continuing to expand the reach of our existing programs and explore the addition of new program offerings to our portfolio; and continuing to add new industry relationships to our partner base. In addition, we continue to evaluate potential inorganic growth opportunities to enhance our multi-divisional foundation. Leveraging these strategic pathways, we aim to continually strengthen our position as a leading workforce solutions provider."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to 2023

Revenues increased 12.4% to $184.2 million compared to $163.8 million primarily due to the growth in both UTI and Concorde new student starts.

compared to primarily due to the growth in both UTI and Concorde new student starts. Operating expenses rose by 9.6% to $173.0 million , compared to $157.9 million primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with new program launches at both UTI and Concorde.

, compared to primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with new program launches at both UTI and Concorde. Operating income increased 88.1% to $11.2 million , compared to $5.9 million .

, compared to . Net income increased 123.8% to $7.8 million , compared to $3.5 million .

, compared to . Basic and diluted EPS were $0.14 , both compared to $0.04 .

, both compared to . Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 17.8% to $22.6 million , compared to $19.2 million .

UTI

Revenues of $123.3 million , an increase of $15.8 million , or 14.7%, from the prior period revenues of $107.6 million , due to growth in new student starts.

, an increase of , or 14.7%, from the prior period revenues of , due to growth in new student starts. Operating expenses were $105.2 million compared to $97.8 million . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for new program launches during the last two fiscal quarters in 2023 and in 2024.

compared to . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for new program launches during the last two fiscal quarters in 2023 and in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $24.4 million compared to $17.4 million .

was compared to . New student starts increased from the prior year by 19.6%, and average undergraduate full-time active students increased by 10.3%.

Concorde

Revenues of $60.9 million , an increase of $4.6 million , or 8.2%, from the prior period revenues of $56.3 million due to growth in new student starts.

, an increase of , or 8.2%, from the prior period revenues of due to growth in new student starts. Operating expenses were $57.6 million compared to $50.1 million . The increase was primarily due to higher revenues from higher student starts and additional expenses incurred during the current year related to new program launches.

compared to . The increase was primarily due to higher revenues from higher student starts and additional expenses incurred during the current year related to new program launches. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $5.4 million compared to $8.4 million .

was compared to . New student starts increased from the prior year by 17.2%, and average undergraduate full-time active students increased by 8.9%.

"During the second quarter, we performed at or above our expectations across our key metrics, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth in revenue, profitability, and new student starts," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute. "This quarter represents our first fiscal period with a full quarter year-over-year comparison for Concorde, which has continued to outperform expectations with strong growth in both new student starts and revenue. The double digit revenue and new student start growth in the UTI division benefited from the 14 new programs we launched over the past year as well as overall positive performance across the other programs and campuses.

"Based on our current momentum and strategic execution, we are raising our fiscal year 2024 new student start, revenue and profitability guidance. Additionally, given the visibility we have into the remainder of the year and the strength of our underlying operating model, we are introducing initial projections for fiscal year 2025, where we are estimating revenue of nearly $800 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of at least 100 basis points versus fiscal 2024, further building upon the margin expansion we are expecting this year. These longer-term projections reflect continued progress with our announced program expansions, consistent operational execution, and ramping of our growth and optimization investments, and we expect to make additional headway on each of these fronts throughout the next fiscal year."

Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to 2023(2)

Revenues increased 26.4% to $358.9 million compared to $283.8 million primarily due to the growth in UTI new student starts and the inclusion of two additional months of revenue for Concorde (2) .

compared to primarily due to the growth in UTI new student starts and the inclusion of two additional months of revenue for Concorde . Operating expenses rose by 22.0% to $333.4 million , compared to $273.4 million primarily due to the inclusion of two additional months of expenses for Concorde (2) .

, compared to primarily due to the inclusion of two additional months of expenses for Concorde . Operating income increased 144.5% to $25.4 million , compared to $10.4 million .

, compared to . Net income increased 196.6% to $18.2 million compared to $6.1 million .

compared to . Basic and diluted EPS were $0.32 and $0.31 compared to $0.07 and $0.07 , respectively.

and compared to and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 40.2% to $47.1 million compared to $33.6 million .

UTI

Revenues of $238.7 million , an increase of $25.6 million , or 12.0%, from the prior period revenues of $213.1 million , due to higher student starts.

, an increase of , or 12.0%, from the prior period revenues of , due to higher student starts. Operating expenses were $205.5 million compared to $189.9 million . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for new program launches during the last two fiscal quarters of 2023 and in 2024.

compared to . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for new program launches during the last two fiscal quarters of 2023 and in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $46.0 million compared to $37.6 million .

was compared to . New student starts increased from the prior year by 18.5%, and average undergraduate full-time active students increased by 8.1%.

Concorde(2)

Revenues of $120.2 million , an increase of $49.5 million , or 70.0%, from the prior period revenues of $70.7 million due to the inclusion of two additional months of revenue during the current year, along with growth in new student starts.

, an increase of , or 70.0%, from the prior period revenues of due to the inclusion of two additional months of revenue during the current year, along with growth in new student starts. Operating expenses were $109.8 million compared to $65.2 million . The increase was due to the inclusion of two additional months of expenses during the current year and additional expenses related to higher average undergraduate students and program launches.

compared to . The increase was due to the inclusion of two additional months of expenses during the current year and additional expenses related to higher average undergraduate students and program launches. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $14.2 million compared to $8.3 million .

was compared to . New student starts increased from the prior year by 81.6%, and average undergraduate full-time active students increased by 7.7%.

(1) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release. (2) The six-months ended March 31, 2023 reflects UTI results for the full quarter and Concorde results beginning December 1, 2022. Total company year-to-date comparisons are shown on an "as-reported basis."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At March 31, 2024, the Company's total available cash liquidity was $145.1 million which includes $29 million available from its revolving credit facility. Capital expenditures ("capex") for the quarter and year-to date period were $6.0 million and $9.8 million, respectively. The primary driver of capex is the program expansion investments for both UTI and Concorde.

For the Company's most recent investor presentation and quarterly financial supplement, please see its investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook



Previous

Updated

FY 2024

FY 2024 ($ in millions, except EPS) Guidance

Guidance New student starts 24,500 - 25,500

25,500 - 26,500 Revenue $710 - 720

$720 - 730 Net Income $36 - 40

$37 - 41 Diluted EPS $0.67 - 0.72

$0.68 - 0.73 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $100 - 103

$102 - 104 Adjusted free cash flow(3)(4) $62 - 66

$62 - 66

(3) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release. (4) For FY 2024, assumes $28 million to $31 million of total capex, including incremental investments for program expansions and maintenance capex equal to approximately 2% of revenue.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (844) 881-0138 (domestic) or (412) 317-6790 (international). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute, Inc. investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for fourteen days at https://investor.uti.edu. Alternatively, the telephone replay can be accessed through May 22, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 1518270.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release and may similarly disclose non-GAAP financial information on the related conference call. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide investors an additional analytical tool to clarify its results of operations and identify underlying trends. Additionally, the Company believes that these measures may also help investors compare its performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Additional details on our non-GAAP measures and the tables reconciling these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA: The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and items not considered normal recurring operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted for items not considered normal recurring operations.

Management utilizes adjusted figures as performance measures internally for operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting. For the periods presented, our adjustments for items that management does not consider to be normal recurring operations include:

Acquisition-related costs: We have excluded costs associated with both potential and announced acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance.

We have excluded costs associated with both potential and announced acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions : We have excluded integration costs related to business structure realignment and new programs for recent acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. In addition, the nature and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. By excluding the referenced expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, our management is able to further evaluate our ability to utilize existing assets and estimate their long-term value. Furthermore, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

: We have excluded integration costs related to business structure realignment and new programs for recent acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. In addition, the nature and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. By excluding the referenced expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, our management is able to further evaluate our ability to utilize existing assets and estimate their long-term value. Furthermore, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance. One-time costs associated with new campus openings : During fiscal 2022, we opened new campus locations in Austin, Texas and Miramar, Florida . We continued to incur one-time costs during fiscal 2023 for the campus opening as we completed the build-out of the remaining programs in the new facilities. We disclose any campus adjustments as direct costs (net of any corporate allocations). Outfitting a new campus requires significant facility improvements and modifications, and the purchase of technical equipment and training aids necessary for teaching our programs, the combination of which requires a significant investment by the Company which would not be considered part of normal recurring operations.

: During fiscal 2022, we opened new campus locations in and . We continued to incur one-time costs during fiscal 2023 for the campus opening as we completed the build-out of the remaining programs in the new facilities. We disclose any campus adjustments as direct costs (net of any corporate allocations). Outfitting a new campus requires significant facility improvements and modifications, and the purchase of technical equipment and training aids necessary for teaching our programs, the combination of which requires a significant investment by the Company which would not be considered part of normal recurring operations. Restructuring charges: In December 2023 , we announced plans to consolidate the two Houston, Texas campus locations to align the curriculum, student facing systems, and support services to better serve students seeking careers in in-demand fields. As part of the transition, the MIAT Houston campus, acquired in November 2021 , will begin operating under the UTI brand and implement a phased teach-out agreement starting in May 2024 . Both facilities will remain in use post-consolidation.

In , we announced plans to consolidate the two campus locations to align the curriculum, student facing systems, and support services to better serve students seeking careers in in-demand fields. As part of the transition, the MIAT Houston campus, acquired in , will begin operating under the UTI brand and implement a phased teach-out agreement starting in . Both facilities will remain in use post-consolidation. Costs related to the purchase of our campuses: We lease the majority of our campus locations. Over the past three years due to shifts within the real estate environment, we have been presented with the opportunity to purchase three of our campus locations. These purchases are significant capital expenditures and not considered part of normal recurring operations.

To obtain a complete understanding of our performance, these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Because the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may define and calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release and the related conference call, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor from civil liability provided for such statements by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will," the negative form of these expressions or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding (1) the Company's expectation that it will meet its fiscal year 2024 guidance for new student start growth (decline), revenue growth, net income, diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow; (2) the Company's expectation that it will continue to expand its value proposition and build a business that can grow in low-to-mid single digits with potential upside, regardless of the economic environment; and (3) the Company's expectation that it will succeed in new program launches next year. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect our actual results include, among other things, failure of our schools to comply with the extensive regulatory requirements for school operations; our failure to maintain eligibility for federal student financial assistance funds; the effect of current and future Title IV Program regulations arising out of negotiated rulemakings, including any potential reductions in funding or restrictions on the use of funds received through Title IV Programs; the effect of future legislative or regulatory initiatives related to veterans' benefit programs; continued Congressional examination of the for-profit education sector; our failure to maintain eligibility for or the ability to process federal student financial assistance; regulatory investigations of, or actions commenced against, us or other companies in our industry; changes in the state regulatory environment or budgetary constraints; our failure to execute on our growth and diversification strategy, including effectively identifying, establishing and operating additional schools, programs or campuses; our failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisitions, or our failure to successfully integrate our acquisitions.; our failure to improve underutilized capacity at certain of our campuses; enrollment declines or challenges in our students' ability to find employment as a result of macroeconomic conditions; our failure to maintain and expand existing industry relationships and develop new industry relationships; our ability to update and expand the content of existing programs and develop and integrate new programs in a timely and cost-effective manner while maintaining positive student outcomes; a loss of our senior management or other key employees; failure to comply with the restrictive covenants and our ability to pay the amounts when due under the Credit Agreement; the effect of our principal stockholder owning a significant percentage of our capital stock, and thus being able to influence certain corporate matters and the potential in the future to gain substantial control over our company; the effect of public health pandemics, epidemics or outbreak, including COVID-19, and other risks that are described from time to time in our public filings. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the financial results or condition may be found in the company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release and the related conference call are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which it is made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in expectations, any changes in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

Social Media Disclosure

Universal Technical Institute, Inc uses its websites (https://www.uti.edu/, https://concorde.edu, and https://investor.uti.edu/) and LinkedIn pages (https://www.linkedin.com/school/universal-technical-institute/ and https://www.linkedin.com/school/concorde-career-colleges/) as channels of distribution of information about its programs, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and the Company may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Company Contact:

Troy R. Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-9365

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & External Communications

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

(Tables Follow)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 184,176

$ 163,820

$ 358,871

$ 283,824 Operating expenses:













Educational services and facilities 97,488

86,930

189,897

148,338 Selling, general and administrative 75,496

70,941

143,551

125,089 Total operating expenses 172,984

157,871

333,448

273,427 Income from operations 11,192

5,949

25,423

10,397 Other (expense) income:













Interest income 1,427

1,805

3,402

2,628 Interest expense (2,184)

(2,637)

(5,055)

(4,060) Other income (expense), net 119

126

333

451 Total other expense, net (638)

(706)

(1,320)

(981) Income before income taxes 10,554

5,243

24,103

9,416 Income tax expense (2,767)

(1,763)

(5,927)

(3,288) Net income $ 7,787

$ 3,480

$ 18,176

$ 6,128 Preferred stock dividends —

(1,251)

(1,097)

(2,528) Income available for distribution 7,787

2,229

17,079

3,600 Income allocated to participating securities —

(833)

(2,855)

(1,348) Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,787

$ 1,396

$ 14,224

$ 2,252















Earnings per share:













Net income per share - basic $ 0.14

$ 0.04

$ 0.32

$ 0.07 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.04

$ 0.31

$ 0.07















Weighted average number of shares outstanding(1):











Basic 53,757

33,999

45,048

33,901 Diluted 54,770

34,553

46,050

34,477

(1) On December 18, 2023, the Company exercised in full its right of conversion of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock which resulted in the conversion of all outstanding Series A Preferred shares into 19,296,843 shares of Common Stock. As of March 31, 2024 there were 53,801,456 shares of Common Stock outstanding.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

September 30, 2023 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,099

$ 151,547 Restricted cash 4,446

5,377 Receivables, net 24,294

25,161 Notes receivable, current portion 6,163

5,991 Prepaid expenses 12,200

9,412 Other current assets 7,032

7,497 Total current assets 170,234

204,985 Property and equipment, net 263,538

266,346 Goodwill 28,459

28,459 Intangible assets, net 18,627

18,975 Notes receivable, less current portion 34,909

30,672 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 169,626

176,657 Deferred tax asset, net 4,556

3,768 Other assets 12,139

10,823 Total assets $ 702,088

$ 740,685 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 70,079

$ 69,941 Deferred revenue 67,599

85,738 Operating lease liability, current portion 22,841

22,481 Long-term debt, current portion 2,600

2,517 Other current liabilities 3,323

4,023 Total current liabilities 166,442

184,700 Deferred tax liabilities, net 663

663 Operating lease liability 158,448

165,026 Long-term debt 139,317

159,600 Other liabilities 4,605

4,729 Total liabilities 469,475

514,718 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,884 and 34,157 shares issued 5

3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 0 and 676 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of $100 per share —

— Paid-in capital - common 216,359

151,439 Paid-in capital - preferred —

66,481 Treasury stock, at cost, 82 shares (365)

(365) Retained earnings 14,684

5,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,930

2,463 Total shareholders' equity 232,613

225,967 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 702,088

$ 740,685

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 18,176

$ 6,128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

14,186

11,994 Amortization of right-of-use assets for operating leases

10,952

10,073 Bad debt expense

3,189

2,071 Stock-based compensation

3,835

3,282 Deferred income taxes

(314)

2,479 Training equipment credits earned, net

962

47 Unrealized loss on interest rate swap

(533)

(664) Other (gains) losses, net

83

(196) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(1,533)

(3,895) Prepaid expenses

(4,469)

(898) Other assets

(1,088)

2,709 Notes receivable

(4,409)

(579) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,140)

(16,446) Deferred revenue

(18,139)

(9,554) Operating lease liability

(10,139)

(10,745) Other liabilities

(274)

(121) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

8,345

(4,315) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(16,973) Purchase of property and equipment

(9,759)

(38,641) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity securities

—

29,000 Net cash used in investing activities

(9,759)

(26,614) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facility

20,000

90,000 Payments on revolving credit facility

(39,000)

— Debt issuance costs for long-term debt

—

(484) Payment of preferred stock cash dividend

(1,097)

(2,528) Payments on term loans and finance leases

(1,246)

(715) Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld

(2,119)

(748) Preferred share repurchase

(11,503)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(34,965)

85,525 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(36,379)

54,596 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

151,547

66,452 Restricted cash, beginning of period

5,377

3,544 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

156,924

69,996 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

116,099

120,579 Restricted cash, end of period

4,446

4,013 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 120,545

$ 124,592

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands, except for Student Metrics) (Unaudited)

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 2,840

2,640

5,480



2,374

2,252

4,626 Year-over-year growth (decline) 19.6 %

17.2 %

18.5 %



4.4 %

— %

— % Average undergraduate full-time active students 13,810

8,506

22,316



12,516

7,808

20,324 Year-over-year growth (decline) 10.3 %

8.9 %

9.8 %



(3.0) %

— %

— % End of period undergraduate full-time active students 13,590

8,487

22,077



12,104

7,708

19,812 Year-over-year growth (decline) 12.3 %

10.1 %

11.4 %



(2.9) %

— %

— %



Six Months Ended March 31, 2024



Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 5,154

4,672

9,826



4,348

2,573

6,921 Year-over-year growth (decline) 18.5 %

81.6 %

42.0 %



2.4 %

— %

— % Average undergraduate full-time active students 14,065

8,375

22,440



13,014

7,773

20,787 Year-over-year growth (decline) 8.1 %

7.7 %

8.0 %



(2.3) %

— %

— % End of period undergraduate full-time active students 13,590

8,487

22,077



12,104

7,708

19,812 Year-over-year growth (decline) 12.3 %

10.1 %

11.4 %



(2.9) %

— %

— %

Financial Summary by Segment and Consolidated

During fiscal 2023, in coordination with the integration of Concorde, we began to reassess our operating model to determine the organizational structure that would best help the Company achieve future growth goals and optimally support the business. Beginning in fiscal 2024, we have executed an internal reorganization to fully transition our operating and reporting model to support a multi-divisional business. As part of the internal reorganization, each of the reportable segments now have dedicated accounting, finance, information technology, and human resources teams. Additionally, human resources and information technology costs that benefit the entire organization are now allocated across UTI, Concorde and Corporate each period based upon relative headcount. As a result, additional costs have moved from Corporate into the UTI segment and to a lesser extent the Concorde segment as resources were redirected to support the segment's objectives. Due to these changes in allocation methodology, the prior year segment amounts have been recast for comparability to the current year presentation.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 123,323

$ 60,853

$ —

$ 184,176



$ 107,560

$ 56,260

$ —

$ 163,820 Educational services and facilities

60,100

37,388

—

97,488



53,321

33,609

—

86,930 Selling, general and administrative

45,137

20,219

10,140

75,496



44,451

16,462

10,028

70,941 Total operating expenses

105,237

57,607

10,140

172,984



97,772

50,071

10,028

157,871 Net income (loss)

16,616

3,320

(12,149)

7,787



8,821

6,237

(11,578)

3,480





Six Months Ended March 31, 2024



Six Months Ended March 31, 2023



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 238,697

$ 120,174

$ —

$ 358,871



$ 213,133

$ 70,691

$ —

$ 283,824 Educational services and facilities

117,468

72,429

—

189,897



104,198

44,140

—

148,338 Selling, general and administrative

88,053

37,371

18,127

143,551



85,725

21,088

18,276

125,089 Total operating expenses

205,521

109,800

18,127

333,448



189,923

65,228

18,276

273,427 Net income (loss)

30,213

10,493

(22,530)

18,176



21,553

5,503

(20,928)

6,128

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 50,760

$ 30,941

$ 3,862

$ 85,563 Bonus expense 3,423

829

1,128

5,380 Stock-based compensation expense 313

68

1,972

2,353 Total compensation and related costs $ 54,496

$ 31,838

$ 6,962

$ 93,296















Advertising expense $ 13,900

$ 7,040

$ 211

$ 21,151 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 7,735

5,626

172

13,533 Depreciation and amortization 5,684

1,217

301

7,202 Professional and contract services expense 2,771

2,758

3,014

8,543



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 47,388

$ 26,503

$ 3,841

$ 77,732 Bonus expense 3,991

480

984

5,455 Stock-based compensation expense 644

—

1,469

2,113 Total compensation and related costs $ 52,023

$ 26,983

$ 6,294

$ 85,300















Advertising expense $ 14,179

$ 6,502

$ —

$ 20,681 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 8,071

5,946

158

14,175 Depreciation and amortization 5,096

1,649

3

6,748 Professional and contract services expense 2,918

1,446

3,051

7,415

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 96,129

$ 59,133

$ 7,425

$ 162,687 Bonus expense 6,917

1,686

2,150

10,753 Stock-based compensation expense 783

77

2,975

3,835 Total compensation and related costs $ 103,829

$ 60,896

$ 12,550

$ 177,275















Advertising expense $ 27,253

$ 13,132

$ 211

$ 40,596 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 15,342

11,424

322

27,088 Depreciation and amortization 11,178

2,371

637

14,186 Professional and contract services expense 5,358

4,628

5,521

15,507



Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 90,871

$ 34,979

$ 7,715

$ 133,565 Bonus expense 7,534

668

2,118

10,320 Stock-based compensation expense 896

—

2,386

3,282 Total compensation and related costs $ 99,301

$ 35,647

$ 12,219

$ 147,167















Advertising expense $ 27,528

$ 7,782

$ —

$ 35,310 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 16,097

7,828

283

24,208 Depreciation and amortization 9,871

2,106

19

11,996 Professional and contract services expense 5,983

2,020

5,226

13,229

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 16,616

$ 3,320

$ (12,149)

$ 7,787 Interest income (4)

(154)

(1,269)

(1,427) Interest expense 1,475

80

629

2,184 Income tax expense —

—

2,767

2,767 Depreciation and amortization 5,684

1,217

301

7,202 EBITDA 23,771

4,463

(9,721)

18,513 Stock-based compensation expense 313

68

1,972

2,353 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions (1) 226

884

586

1,696 Restructuring costs 45

—

—

45 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 24,355

$ 5,415

$ (7,163)

$ 22,607



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 8,821

$ 6,237

$ (11,578)

$ 3,480 Interest income (4)

(128)

(1,673)

(1,805) Interest expense 979

79

1,579

2,637 Income tax expense —

—

1,763

1,763 Depreciation and amortization 5,094

1,649

3

6,746 EBITDA 14,890

7,837

(9,906)

12,821 Stock-based compensation expense 644

—

1,469

2,113 Acquisition-related costs —

—

1,322

1,322 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions (1) 864

544

543

1,951 One-time costs associated with new campus openings 984





—

984 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 17,382

$ 8,381

$ (6,572)

$ 19,191

(1) Costs related to integrating the MIAT programs at the UTI campuses and launching Concorde programs that were previously approved by regulatory bodies prior to the acquisition are presented in "Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions." In prior quarters, these costs were presented in a line labeled "Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion." As the nature of the spend and activity are more aligned to integration, we have updated our presentation and recast the prior year for comparability.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 30,213

$ 10,493

$ (22,530)

$ 18,176 Interest income (10)

(282)

(3,110)

(3,402) Interest expense 2,987

163

1,905

5,055 Income tax expense —

—

5,927

5,927 Depreciation and amortization 11,178

2,371

637

14,186 EBITDA 44,368

12,745

(17,171)

39,942 Stock-based compensation expense 783

77

2,975

3,835 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions (1) 726

1,347

1,198

3,271 Restructuring costs 88

—

—

88 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 45,965

$ 14,169

$ (12,998)

$ 47,136



Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 21,553

$ 5,503

$ (20,928)

$ 6,128 Interest income (7)

(164)

(2,457)

(2,628) Interest expense 1,860

123

2,077

4,060 Income tax expense —

—

3,288

3,288 Depreciation and amortization 9,869

2,106

19

11,994 EBITDA 33,275

7,568

(18,001)

22,842 Stock-based compensation expense 896

—

2,386

3,282 Acquisition-related costs —

—

2,097

2,097 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions (1) 316

749

1,269

2,334 One-time costs associated with new campus openings 3,075

—

—

3,075 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 37,562

$ 8,317

$ (12,249)

$ 33,630

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Six Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as reported $ 8,345

$ (4,315) Purchase of property and equipment (9,759)

(38,641) Free cash flow, non-GAAP (1,414)

(42,956) Adjustments:





Cash outflow to purchase the Orlando, Florida campus —

26,156 Cash outflow for acquisition-related costs —

1,367 Cash outflow for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions(2) 2,622

3,176 Cash outflow for integration-related property and equipment(2) 2,331

2,990 Cash outflow for restructuring costs and property and equipment 164

— Cash outflow for one-time costs associated with new campus openings —

1,974 Cash outflow for property and equipment associated with new campus openings —

5,281 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP $ 3,703

$ (2,012)

(2) Costs related to integrating the MIAT programs at the UTI campuses and launching Concorde programs that were previously approved by regulatory bodies prior to the acquisition are presented in "Cash outflow for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions" and "Cash outflow for integration-related property and equipment." In prior quarters, these costs were presented in the lines labeled ""Cash outflow for start-up costs for new campuses and programs expansion" and "Cash outflow for property and equipment for new campuses and program expansion." As the nature of the spend and activity are more aligned to integration, we have updated our presentation and recast the prior year for comparability.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

For each of the non-GAAP reconciliations provided for fiscal 2024 guidance, we are reconciling to

the midpoint of the guidance range. The adjustments reflected below for fiscal 2024 are illustrative

only and may change throughout the year, both in amount or the adjustments themselves.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2024 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Net income ~ $39,000 Interest (income) expense, net ~ 3,500 Income tax expense ~ 15,900 Depreciation and amortization ~ 30,500 EBITDA ~ $88,900 Stock-based compensation expense ~ 7,400 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions ~ 6,100 Restructuring costs ~600 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP ~ $103,000 FY 2024 Guidance Range $102,000 - $104,000

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for

Fiscal 2024 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities ~ $84,900 Purchase of property and equipment ~ (30,500) Free cash flow, non-GAAP ~ $54,400 Adjustments:

Cash outflow for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions ~ 6,100 Cash outflow for integration-related property and equipment ~ 2,500 Cash outflow for restructuring costs and property and equipment ~1,000 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP ~ $64,000 FY 2024 Guidance Range $62,000 - $66,000

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.