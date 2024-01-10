Universal Technical Institute to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, is scheduled to present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually from January 16-19, 2024.

The Company's management team will hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on January 16th and present on Friday, January 19th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with UTI management, please contact your Needham representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Susan Aspey
Corporate Affairs
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(202) 549-0534
[email protected] 

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

