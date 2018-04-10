Universal Tennis Partners With Professional Tennis Registry To Expand Resources For Tennis Teaching Professionals

Under the agreement, Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) Powered by Oracle will become the official tennis rating of PTR, the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals and coaches. Universal Tennis will enable all PTR teaching professionals to use its technology for free, providing the tools and products to fundamentally change the way tennis is played at clubs and municipalities worldwide.

"I am really excited about PTR's partnership with UTR. As the Head Women's Tennis Coach at Georgia Tech, I believe UTR has truly enhanced our program, and college tennis overall," said PTR President, Rodney Harmon. "PTR is committed to offering the best resources for our members and I believe that UTR will be an invaluable tool for our professional coaches to grow the game at the local level."

Starting this summer, PTR members will be able to access UTR's database, which has 6.5 million match results from more than 700,000 players from 200 countries. Members can use UTR's platform to register and communicate with players, create profiles and groups, develop tournament draws, post and submit scores, and compare players from around the world. PTR members will also be able to leverage UTR's event management system to schedule and run tournaments, camps and clinics, and facilitate level-based play. The two organizations will also partner on strategic marketing initiatives to support the growth and development of tennis and teaching professionals around the world.

"PTR and Universal Tennis are fully aligned in our missions to offer tennis players, pros, coaches and organizers a universal language and standard for tennis," said Mark Leschly, Chairman & CEO of Universal Tennis. "Tennis professionals are key in establishing a love of the game and facilitating play for players of all ages and abilities. We are glad to partner with PTR to provide tools and technology to enhance the development of club and recreational tennis worldwide."

To learn more about Universal Tennis, please visit MyUTR.com. For more information about Professional Tennis Registry, visit PTRTennis.org.

About Universal Tennis:

Universal Tennis is the Company behind UTR Powered by Oracle, a revolutionary system that provides a single, unifying language and standard for tennis players across ages, geographies and gender. The Company's vision is to unify tennis for everyone by bringing cutting edge analytics and community-based technology to players worldwide independent of level. UTR Powered by Oracle is a unique, algorithm-based system for tennis that allows anyone to measure, identify and track their level relative to other players while also providing tools for coaches and organizers to run UTR Powered Events that are level based rather than age or gender driven. Today, the UTR Powered by Oracle system is gathering data from over 6.5 million match results, across 700,000+ players in over 200 countries. The Company has long term strategic partnerships with Tennis Channel, Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and World TeamTennis (WTT). Universal Tennis is owned by Iconica Partners and other seasoned investors, advisors and operators in tennis, sports, technology and media. To sign up for UTR Powered by Oracle, please visit www.MyUTR.com.

About Professional Tennis Registry:

PTR is the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals and coaches with nearly 16,500 members in 125 countries. It has the greatest percentage of multicultural and women members of any such organization. PTR is dedicated to educating, certifying and serving tennis teachers and coaches around the world in order to grow the game. To learn more about Professional Tennis Registry, visit PTRTennis.org.

