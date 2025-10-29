UNIVERSAL THEME PARKS: THE EXHIBITION TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE WORLD PREMIERE AT THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE

Created by The Franklin Institute in collaboration with Universal Destinations & Experiences and the award-winning creative design firm MDSX, the first-of-its-kind exhibition offers an immersive exploration into the storytelling, innovation, and world-building of Universal's legendary creations, from The World-Famous Studio Tour to the all-new Universal Epic Universe, bringing the thrilling world of theme parks to life and connecting science and technology to some of the most epic experiences in themed entertainment.

From animatronics, robotics, and ride design to costuming and special effects, guests will experience the artistry, innovation, and technology that transform ideas into groundbreaking global attractions across eight themed galleries, including "An Unconventional Spirit," "Storytelling & Wonder," "Technology & Innovation," "Thrills & the Rush of Adrenaline," "Scares & Horror," "Big, Bold & Entertaining," "Authentic & Immersive," and "The Creative in You!".

Three newly released gallery renderings and exhibit art offer a closer look at the experience of Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition.

"An Unconventional Spirit" showcases the innovative spirit that has fueled Universal's century-long effort to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment.

celebrates live entertainment, a cornerstone of Universal's legacy, captivating audiences with grand emotions, energy, and excitement.

envisions the boundless potential of the next generation of creators.

ULTIMATE THRILLS GETAWAY

To celebrate today's ticket launch, The Franklin Institute has announced the Ultimate Thrills Getaway. Beginning today through January 24, 2026, all guests who purchase an exhibit ticket will be automatically entered to win a four-night trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort's four amazing theme parks, including the new Universal Epic Universe, the most technologically advanced theme park Universal Destinations & Experiences has ever built and the first major theme park to open in the U.S. in decades. The trip includes round-trip airfare to Orlando, Florida, and accommodations at the new Universal Terra Luna Resort, as well as admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay water park—plus one day at Universal Epic Universe. Winners will also receive four tickets to celebrate Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition during its opening weekend at The Franklin Institute. Full contest terms and conditions are available at www.fi.edu.

The Franklin Institute proudly presents the exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center from February 14, 2026, through September 7, 2026.

Comcast NBCUniversal is the local presenting sponsor, and PECO, the proud corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is the associate sponsor of the exhibition.

Gallery renderings and key art: PRESS KIT

TICKET INFORMATION

Daytime Tickets

Daily: 9:30 am-5:00 pm

Adults $47.00

Teen (ages 13-17) $43.00

Children (ages 3-12) $41.00

Daytime tickets include admission to The Franklin Institute.

Evening Tickets

Thursday–Saturday: 5:00 pm-close

Adults $25.00

Teen (ages 13-17) $25.00

Children (ages 3-12) $25.00

Evening tickets include admission to the exhibition only.

Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.fi.edu.

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is among the nation's premier science centers and a renowned leader in science and technology learning. As a dynamic center of exploration, the museum blends storytelling, interactivity, and entertainment to create unique and inspiring experiences for guests of all ages. Over the past two decades, it has established itself as a premier destination for immersive traveling exhibits in North America, with a strong history of success in presenting major blockbusters and world premieres. Today, the museum remains a top destination for curious minds seeking to explore the wonders of science and technology. Visit fi.edu to learn more.

About Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX)

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the world the most innovative, immersive, and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, and virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises – from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and more— to take people to places they couldn't imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. Learn more here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

