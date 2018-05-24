UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--UniversalPegasus International (UPI) (Houston, Texas), a subsidiary of Huntington Ingalls Industries (Newport News, Virginia), is playing a pivotal role in several North American projects to export oil and gas products. These range from Permian- and Eagle Ford-based natural gas liquid (NGL) pipelines to floating LNG projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $13 billion in active projects involving UPI, nearly $6 billion of which is attributed to projects currently set to begin construction before the end of the year.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects involving UPI, including Permian- and Eagle Ford-based natural gas liquid (NGL) pipelines and floating LNG projects in the Gulf of Mexico.
Other companies included: Permico Energia LLC, SeaOne Holdings LLC, Kinder Morgan Incorporated and Hoegh LNG.
