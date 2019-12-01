UniversalRemoteReviews.com Now Tracking the Best Logitech Harmony Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Save on Elite, Companion, 950, Smart Control, Hub & More

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UniversalRemoteReviews.com, a home theater blog and product review website, is actively tracking the best deals in Logitech Harmony remotes for Cyber Monday.

Early Cyber Monday Harmony deals include deep discounts on a number of Logitech's most popular remotes and related products at Amazon.com.

Savings on Elite, Companion, Hub, Express, 950

Best Logitech Harmony Remote Deals:

Harmony Elite – Save 34% on Logitech's top-of-the-line Elite remote with a full-color LCD touchscreen, or save over 100% on a renewed Elite.

Harmony Companion – Save 33% now on this critically acclaimed push-button remote that lets you control home entertainment devices and smart home technology.

Harmony Hub – Harmony Hub turns your smartphone or tablet into a full-featured remote for both home entertainment and smart devices too. Save 40% now.

Smart Control – Save 8% today on this remote that provides the option to control smart and entertainment devices using either a hard-button remote or a smartphone/tablet.

Harmony 950 – Shoppers can enjoy $100 off (40% savings) on Harmony 950, Logitech's best IR-based remote for home entertainment devices.

Harmony Elite with Roku – Sold Out – This bundle deal sold out Black Friday. However, shoppers can save up to 14% on Roku Ultra here.

Keyboards:

Smart Keyboards – Logitech makes a variety of "smart keyboards" that are compatible with Harmony remotes as well as Smart TVs and YouTube.

Prices Subject to Change

Please note that all deals published here are as of Sunday, December 1, 9:00 AM EST. Click through using any of the links above to see the up-to-the-minute deal price on Amazon.

Full Reviews Available

Shoppers can read full reviews of all the Harmony remotes listed here in the UniversalRemoteReviews.com blog. A detailed comparison chart of Harmony remotes is also available as a downloadable PDF file.

2019 Deals Tracker

Prices on Harmony remotes tend to fluctuate all year, but especially from Cyber Monday until Christmas. This year, UniversalRemoteReviews has partnered with the smart home blog, oneSmartcrib.com to bring shoppers a dynamic deals tracker.

The tracker pulls in prices from Amazon via direct integration with Amazon's API.

Shoppers can view and bookmark the Harmony Cyber Monday Deals Tracker here.

About UniversalRemoteReviews.com

Founded by smart home blogger Tim Brennan, UniversalRemoteReviews.com is an online reviews website specializing in reviews of top-rated universal remote controls. The site is owned and operated by Writeinteractive, Inc. Writeinteractive is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, Writeinteractive earns commissions from qualifying purchases when buyers link to Amazon from the site. There is no additional cost to our readers.

Media Contact:

Tim Brennan

Phone: ‪(857) 293-0255

Email: info@universalremotereviews.com

Related Images

logitech-harmony-cyber-monday-deals.jpg

Logitech Harmony Cyber Monday Deals

Savings on Elite, Companion, Hub, Express, 950

SOURCE UniversalRemoteReviews.com