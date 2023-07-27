Universe Unveils GUS: The AI Designer in Your Pocket to Help Anyone Build and Launch a Custom Website from Their Phone

With its AI capabilities, GUS opens doors for individuals from all walks of life to bring their creative visions to life Tweet this

GUS is an AI-powered designer integrated into the Universe iOS App, designed to unlock the latent creativity of users by providing a "Designer in your Pocket" experience. By engaging users in a conversational dialogue, GUS understands their website requirements, goals, and desired aesthetics to generate a completely customized webpage. With the help of the Universe GRID editor, users can further refine and personalize their site, add more pages, and publish their creation to a custom domain.

"When we set out to develop what would ultimately become Universe, our mission was clear – to empower anyone to build the internet," said Joseph Cohen, CEO and founder of Universe. "Generative AI lets us do this at an entirely new level: just tell GUS what's in your mind and it'll build it for you. Now, everyone on our iOS app can try the GUS beta. We hope we can give everyone the confidence and design support—from tattoo artists to general contractors to students to pragmatists to visionaries—to claim their corner of the internet with the computer they already carry around in their pocket every day."

One of Universe's users, Savannah Mercado (@savsiridescentcrochet on Instagram), expressed her delight with GUS, saying, "My brother recommended using ChatGPT for website design, but it wasn't as helpful as I hoped. GUS, on the other hand, builds a website exactly as described – displaying designs and fonts in a way that truly reflects your vision without you having to do all the work."

The GUS Beta is currently available to all users who update their Universe app on iOS. Those interested can download the app at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/universe-website-builder/id1211437633 . Additionally, Universe plans to introduce the GUS experience to the web at web.univer.se in the near future, providing users without an iPhone or those who prefer desktop or laptop access with an opportunity to explore GUS.

Universe continues to champion inclusivity and accessibility in web design, and GUS marks a significant milestone in this journey. With its AI-powered capabilities, GUS opens doors for individuals from all walks of life to bring their creative visions to life on the digital canvas.

Universe is dedicated to making the internet a more electric and inclusive space, and has been at the forefront of driving innovation in website building. Creators have used Universe to launch more than 1 million sites through its GRID system, which simplifies the process into easily manageable building blocks. The company's commitment to empowering creators and visionaries has garnered support from Google Ventures, Addition, General Catalyst, and Y Combinator. Notably, Universe was honored with the 2023 Apple Design Award for inclusivity, just one year after being recognized as one of The Information's 50 Most Promising Startups in 2022. CEO and Founder Joseph Cohen was recognized as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30, as well.

