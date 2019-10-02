Universidad Central Switches to Blackboard as New Online Teaching and Learning Partner

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, today announced that one of Colombia's leading research institutions, Universidad Central, has switched to Blackboard Learn Ultra to support online learning and teaching. Throughout the three-year engagement, the University will leverage the benefits of Blackboard's connected EdTech platform to drive learner engagement, drive student success, and glean academic insights.

"Our decision to move to Blackboard was largely driven by the fact that their EdTech platform is nimble and can evolve to meet the complex needs of our University," said Dr. Oscar Herrera, Academic Vice Rector at Universidad Central. "Our faculty and staff have been impressed with Blackboard's commitment to the partnership and we look forward to working with them as an extension of our team to enhance the online learning experience for our students."

Universidad Central will begin transitioning from its previous Learning Management System (LMS) to Learn Ultra—the next generation of Blackboard's flagship LMS—in October, with plans to rollout the platform to students and instructors in January 2020. Blackboard also will support the institution in offering real-time virtual classrooms through Blackboard Collaborate, access to coursework and other educational information on the go through Blackboard Mobile, and the ability to review assignment submissions for originality through SafeAssign.

"We are thrilled that Universidad Central has selected Blackboard to deliver a seamless and connected education experience powered by Blackboard Learn Ultra," said Lee Blakemore, Chief Client Officer and President, Global Markets at Blackboard. "We are proud to serve as this esteemed institution's trusted partner on the next phase of their online digital teaching and learning journey and look forward to helping optimize their educational experience."

Blackboard will work closely with Universidad Central over the next several months to support the migration to Blackboard Learn and the implementation of its other teaching and learning tools. Following a thorough evaluation of several LMS providers, the University selected Blackboard based on its commitment to offering permanent commercial and technical support, seamless integration with the Student Information System, and simplified migration of courses from the legacy LSM to Blackboard Learn Ultra.

This news follows on the heels of Blackboard's recent announcement to expand its presence in the region with its new Latin America headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia. Universidad Central joins a rapidly growing regional client roster and will benefit directly from the expanded Blackboard Latin America team and resources.

