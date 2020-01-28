Universidad Villanueva selects Blackboard Learn Ultra as New Teaching and Learning Platform

MADRID and RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard, a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, announced today that Universidad Villanueva has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra, the company's next-generation learning management system (LMS), as its new learning platform. After a thorough evaluation of the most relevant LMS platforms in the market (e.g. Canvas, Learn Ultra, Moodle and others), the university determined that Learn Ultra best fit its requirements for delivering a collaborative and engaging blended teaching and learning environment for students and faculty.

"We had a very basic homegrown LMS that limited our ability to implement new courses in an agile way," said Fernando Cuevas, Chief Information Officer at Universidad Villanueva. "We needed a solution that would support blended and online learning in a fast and simple way and scale with our growth. Blackboard Learn Ultra best met our requirements and will help our faculty deliver more collaborative and engaging courses for students."

Universidad Villanueva (Madrid, Spain), with nearly 1800 students, has a high academic and ethical demand that manifests itself through personalized and individualized teaching. The university needed a robust LMS that supported its online and blended courses. The university ultimately selected Learn Ultra for its usability, support and personalization, as well as seamless integration with the university's student information system. Another important factor was the support from Blackboard's partner, eLearning Media, who provided support throughout the selection process.

"We are pleased that Universidad Villanueva has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra to deliver a more collaborative and connected teaching and learning ecosystem for its faculty and students," said Oleg Figlin, Vice President for Europe at Blackboard. "Along with our partner, we look forward to supporting the university as it continues to grow."

Universidad Villanueva will also leverage Blackboard Collaborate, a simple and powerful collaboration solution, and students will have access to their coursework anytime through Blackboard's mobile solutions. Blackboard will assist the university with migrating its existing courses to Learn Ultra.

