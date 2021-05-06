Université Côte d'Azur, Launchmetrics, TikTok & the City of Cannes Partner to Launch the First Luxury Tech Riviera

CANNES, France, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Université Côte d'Azur announced today its partnership with Launchmetrics — the leading Brand Performance Cloud for Fashion, Luxury and Beauty — TikTok and the City of Cannes to create an academic and research collaboration focused on Luxury Tech with an emphasis on Luxury Tech Entrepreneurship & Affluencer Management.

When the world recovers from the pandemic and businesses turn to new mediums to connect with their customers, creators and affluencers will be pivotal in driving success in today's economic climate. This new global research and innovation program targets the analysis of affluencers — affluent consumers who also influence others' shopping and buying behaviors — through a scientific approach that combines: artificial intelligence, deep learning, predictive analysis, nowcasting, semantic web, customer analysis, behavioral economics and emotions. Given the city's long standing connection to the glamourized lifestyle, it's fitting for a program as such to be launched in Cannes, affirming its status as the first Luxury Tech Riviera.

The collaboration will launch with a Master of Science program in Luxury Tech Entrepreneurship & Affluencer Management at the Université Côte d'Azur commencing this October. The partnership will draw on the University's knowledge in academia, the City of Cannes' resources, Launchmetrics' industry expertise and TikTok's experience in working with the modern consumer of today and tomorrow, to bring together professionals from all over the world to organize field projects and research collaborations with top companies like TikTok, LVMH, Clarins as well as guest workshops from partners like Jing Daily and market experts including Pascal Morand - Executive President of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Xavier Romatet - General Manager at the French Fashion Institute (Institut Français de la Mode, IFM), Reesa Lake - Partner & EVP at Digital Brand Architects, Belinda Bowring - VP Communications at Endeavor, Jessica Michault - Editor-at-large of ODDA Magazine and BoF 500 member, Melilim Fu - Chinese beauty KOL and makeup artist and more.

"There is no doubt that the luxury landscape has changed over the past year — and luxury marketing has changed with it, requiring new methods and new approaches to reach the modern consumer," states Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics. "I'm proud to say that Launchmetrics will be bringing our industry-specific insights and data, to create the industry's most relevant educational program alongside the Université Côte d'Azur and the City of Cannes. Thanks to our collective strength, we can make a significant contribution to the world's educational recovery as we prepare the future business professionals of tomorrow."

