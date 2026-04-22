Université Laval and Glycovax Pharma Enter into an Exclusive Global License Agreement for the Development of Innovative Galectin-3 Inhibitors

MONTRÉAL and QUÉBEC CITY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Université Laval and Glycovax Pharma announce an exclusive global license agreement granting Glycovax the rights to develop and commercialize a family of compounds targeting galectin-3, a cellular protein involved in multiple biological processes and recognized for its role in the development of numerous fibrotic diseases and other pathologies.

This agreement is based on intellectual property protected by international patent applications and represents a strategic milestone for Glycovax, strengthening its development portfolio built on a high-potential therapeutic approach.

A major biological target with no approved treatment to date

Galectin-3 is being studied worldwide because of its involvement in inflammation, fibrosis, and the progression of several chronic diseases. Despite sustained interest in this target, no galectin inhibitor has yet been approved for the treatment of these conditions.

An innovation designed to overcome observed limitations

The team led by Professor Denis Giguère from Université Laval's Department of Chemistry has developed a new generation of derivatives of known compounds aimed at addressing certain pharmacological limitations and improving selectivity for galectin-3, with the objective of optimizing the therapeutic potential of this approach.

Professor Giguère is a researcher specializing in medicinal chemistry and natural product synthesis, recognized for his expertise in carbohydrate chemistry and the design of complex molecules. (sentence rephrased)

A breakthrough technology backed by robust international intellectual property

This agreement will help propel a breakthrough technology stemming from Professor Giguère's work and supported by strong international intellectual property. Building on exclusive expertise in carbohydrate chemistry and Glycovax's unique know-how, the development program is now entering an acceleration phase aimed at advancing a candidate with significant clinical and commercial potential.

High-impact indications: fibrosis, liver diseases, and oncology

In addition to fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and renal fibrosis, these new molecules could also target liver diseases such as NAFLD, NAFL, NASH, and cirrhosis, as well as several types of cancer, depending on study results.

IPF affects approximately 15,000 people in Canada, 100,000 in the United States, and 200,000 in Europe. The global IPF treatment market was estimated at USD 2.47 billion in 2019 and could reach USD 3.59 billion by 2029. NASH affects approximately 38 million Americans, 10 million Europeans, and 1.5 million Canadians.

Professor Denis Giguère, Department of Chemistry, Université Laval

"Our team has worked intensively to overcome significant scientific challenges and develop new solutions targeting galectin-3. This partnership with Glycovax Pharma will accelerate the valorization of our work and advance it toward concrete therapeutic applications."

Dany Valiquette, Chief Executive Officer, Glycovax Pharma

"This agreement is aligned with our mission to advance breakthrough innovations, stemming from the work of world-class researchers, into efficient and accessible therapeutic solutions, helping us in building a strategic asset with strong clinical and commercial potential.»

About Glycovax Pharma Inc.

Founded in 2016, Glycovax Pharma is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specializing in the design and development of key technologies for the next generation of human and veterinary conjugate vaccines. Leveraging its unique expertise in glyco-immunology, Glycovax Pharma positions itself at the forefront of more effective vaccine solutions, particularly in the fields of viral or bacterial infections and cancer.

For more information, visit: www.glycovax.com

SOURCE Glycovax Pharma Inc