Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Grants Honorary Doctorate to Former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon

The honorary award was presented to the global diplomat on 27 November 2019, during his visit to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. Organized by Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSSK), Ban Ki-moon delivered his inaugural speech "Sustainable Development Goals and Climate Change", provided insights on the world sustainable development goals and how young people can bring about change to create sustainable global peace for a better future.

"The conferring of the honorary doctorate coupled by His Excellency talk, highlights the efforts of the country's national university to provide a platform at universities where scholars like His Excellency Ban Ki-moon can make a difference. Being a strong believer in sustainable development, the well-respected diplomat has long focused on people's dignity and rights which is the foundation of sustainable humanity success," said Professor Ir. Dr. Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor, Vice-Chancellor of UKM.

H.E. Ban Ki-moo served two consecutive terms as Secretary-General of the United Nations, from 2007 to 2016. In 2007, he launched the Caring for Climate Initiative to combat the accelerating impact of climate change, and in 2012, the UN chief marked his outstanding achievement by overseeing the creation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To further promote his commitment to put the developing countries on a more sustainable economic path, now H.E. Ban Ki-moon heads the Global Green Institute, as the President and Chairman.

"Being inspired by H.E. Ban Ki-moon, we have been focusing our program on the research and conservation area. Serving as a reference center to deal with environment, development issues, and Malaysian geological heritage, we've created positive contributions under the Institute for Environment and Development (LESTARI)," added Professor Ir. Dr. Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor.

The recognition of Langkawi Island as the first Geopark in Southeast Asia since 2004 is the example of the program's expertise, with the role in the leading and pioneering authority on the geopark. This year, the university has also marked a new record, by successfully maintaining the Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark status for the third times.

To raise environmental awareness at every educational stages, LESTARI launched the "Nurturing the Seeds of Sustainable Development" book, that is in accordance with the UN SDGs and funded by WWF-Malaysia and Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP)

About Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Established on May 18, 1970, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is the first varsity in Malaysia to use Bahasa Malaysia as its medium of instruction. UKM is currently ranked 160 in the QS World University Rankings 2019/2020, and 41st in the QS Asia University Ranking, placing it in the top one percent of the best universities in the world. UKM's website : https://www.ukm.my/portal/

