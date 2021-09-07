Universities Across North America Welcome Students Back with Safe, Convenient Contactless Parking Provided By PayByPhone

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Colleges and universities across North America are welcoming students back to campus with safe and convenient contactless parking provided by PayByPhone. PayByPhone's hassle-free solution allows students, staff, faculty, and visitors to pay for parking in campus parking facilities with their smartphones. The PayByPhone app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers an opportunity to extend their parking sessions without having to return to their vehicles. PayByPhone provides contactless parking payment at 33 universities across North America.

As the new school year begins, four universities are introducing the PayByPhone app on their campuses for the first time, while another is reintroducing the app. The four new additions to the PayByPhone team include:

The University of Utah

The University of Utah is using the PayByPhone app to manage 380 campus parking spaces. PayByPhone is now the sole payment method at the university.

Nova Southern University

Nova Southern, located in South Florida near Miami and Fort Lauderdale, is introducing the app for the first time. The private university has 18 colleges and schools offering more than 150 programs of study. NSU is making the PayByPhone app available in all of the university's surface parking lots.

Missouri State University

This public university located in Springfield, Missouri is the state's second largest institution of higher learning. The PayByPhone app is being used to manage 332 spaces of student parking.

City of Pasadena College

A public community college in Pasadena, California, City of Pasadena College is using the app to manage parking payment for 5,003 spaces spread across eight parking locations. PayByPhone is the sole payment option offered by the school.

"Colleges and universities are discovering that contactless mobile payment offers the most convenient, healthy, and manageable way to manage campus parking payment," said Roamy Valera, CEO North America. "Students today treat their cell phones as extensions of their bodies and being able to use their phones to pay for parking on campus is a tremendously popular campus amenity."

Currently, PayByPhone is offered by 33 colleges and universities across North America, including:

American University Bowling Green State University (BGSU) California State University Fresno State (CSUFS) California State University Los Angeles (CSULA) California Polytechnic State University California State University Sacramento (CSUS) California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) Duke University Eastern Washington University (EWU) Evergreen College Florida International University (FIU) Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) Missouri State University (MSU) Montclair State University Portland State University Red River College San Diego State University (SDSU) Southern Oregon University Trinity Western University University of California, Berkeley (UCB) University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) University of Connecticut ( UConn ) University of Guelph University of Miami University of Nevada, Las Vegas University of Nevada, Reno University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) University of Saskatchewan University of Texas University of Utah University of Washington, Bothell University of Washington, Seattle University of Washington, Tacoma

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

