Universities Can Strengthen Research Outcomes by Aligning IT with Faculty Priorities, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As research computing becomes increasingly intricate and vital to university success, many higher education institutions are seeking structured ways to align technology with faculty needs and research goals. Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has recently published the resource, Assess the Maturity of Research Computing in Higher Education, which provides IT leaders with practical guidance to evaluate capabilities, strengthen governance, and implement targeted improvements that will enhance faculty support and research infrastructure.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Research demands at universities continue to grow in scale and complexity, but many institutions lack the tools to measure and strengthen their computing capabilities, says Info-Tech Research Group in a new resource. The global research and advisory firm warns that, without consistent governance, coordinated planning, or tailored maturity models, research computing often falls behind central IT in structure and management. To address the gap in university research technology capabilities, Info-Tech has published its Assess the Maturity of Research Computing in Higher Education blueprint, which provides IT leaders in higher education with a framework to evaluate current capabilities and develop a roadmap for improvement.

"Different types of institutions, from research-intensive universities to teaching-focused colleges, require tailored assessment frameworks to address their specific missions and priorities. Staffing challenges add further complexity, as research IT roles demand specialized skills that are often overlooked or misunderstood by traditional HR structures," says Mark Maby, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This misalignment can hinder the recruitment and retention of skilled personnel necessary for effective research computing support."

To manage fragmented systems, funding challenges, and gaps in research support at universities, Info-Tech details in the blueprint four strategic phases for higher education IT leaders to assess their institutions' research computing maturity and prioritize initiatives that strengthen both academic and IT strategies. The recommended path is as follows:

Identify key stakeholders – IT leaders bring together faculty, researchers, central IT staff, and administrators to ensure all perspectives are included. This collaboration provides a complete view of institutional strengths and gaps. Adapt the maturity assessment – Institutions adjust the framework to align with their specific research priorities, whether they emphasize large-scale computational science, humanities data projects, or mixed academic programs. This tailoring ensures the assessment reflects the institution's real needs. Use Results to Create Initiatives – After the assessment, IT leaders translate the findings into a concrete set of projects and priorities, which may include modernized infrastructure, consolidated systems, enhanced governance, or stronger faculty support. Prioritize with MoSCoW – Institutional leadership teams apply the MoSCoW method, which stands for Must have, Should have, Could have, and Will not have, to rank initiatives. This prioritization directs investment decisions and ensures resources address both urgent challenges and long-term institutional goals.

The structured approach outlined by the firm will help educational institutions deal with current gaps and support long-term academic and research objectives. By following the step-by-step approach detailed in Info-Tech's resource, higher education IT leaders can assess research computing capabilities, translate findings into actionable initiatives, and align resources with institutional priorities. In doing so, the firm advises that universities can enhance collaboration between IT and faculty, secure funding more effectively, and build a sustainable foundation for innovation and research excellence.

