Universities Space Research Association Proudly Announces the 2025 Distinguished Undergraduate Award Recipients

The USRA Distinguished Undergraduate Awards honor students who exemplify academic excellence, innovation, and leadership. Beyond their impressive scholarly achievements, this year's honorees have demonstrated remarkable resilience and perseverance—overcoming personal challenges to pursue their passion for discovery and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of STEM disciplines.

"The recipients of this award inspire us all with their dedication and accomplishments thus far," said Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO of USRA. "By celebrating their achievements, we look ahead to the impact they will have on their fields and the advancements they will bring to science and technology. Congratulations to the 2025 Award winners."

USRA proudly celebrates the following award-winning students:

Leah Balakrishnan, Stanford University, Thomas R. McGetchin Memorial Scholarship, which honors McGetchin's contributions to planetary science.

Isabelle Connor, University of California, Santa Cruz, James B. Willett Education Memorial Scholarship, which honors Willett's contribution to astrophysics.

Catherine Franco, Auburn University, John R. Sevier Memorial Scholarship, which honors Sevier's contributions to aerospace engineering.

Aidan Guerra, University of California, Davis, Frederick A. Tarantino Memorial Scholarship, which honors Tarantino's contributions to USRA and his commitment to education.

Bradley Hutchinson, Indiana University, Judith L. Pipher Memorial Scholarship, which honors Pipher's contributions to infrared astronomy.

Eirik Mulder, Auburn University, John R. Sevier Memorial Scholarship, which honors Sevier's contributions to aerospace engineering.

Olivia Nippe-Jeakins, George Washington University, James B. Willett Education Memorial Scholarship, which honors Willett's contribution to astrophysics.

Honorable Mentions:

Nico Bers, Northwestern University

Shreya Chandra, University of California, Davis

Raven Cilley, University of Michigan

Marylin Loritsch, University of California, San Diego

Tyrston Schmitt, Georgia Institute of Technology

Selected through a rigorous and competitive process, these students are recognized not only for their academic achievements but also for their innovative problem-solving skills, leadership qualities, and commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in science and engineering.

This year, USRA received 170 applications from over 71 universities, a substantial increase from last year.

Representatives from the USRA Council of Institutions, along with faculty from USRA member universities, carefully reviewed all applications. Their recommendations were then shared with the USRA President for final selection.

Students are evaluated based on stated career goals and accomplishments, leadership qualities, outreach to their communities, and strengths such as initiative, creativity, and perseverance. Recommendation letters from their professors and intern advisors also play a significant role in the review.

The 2025 Distinguished Undergraduate Award recipients represent the next generation of pioneers who will help shape the future of scientific discovery and exploration. With their creativity, courage, and commitment to exploration, they represent the best of what's to come — the future innovators who will propel humanity's understanding of the universe forward.

