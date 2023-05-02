University Cancer & Blood Center announces opening date of state-of-the art Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center

Leading Athens-based oncology practice

opens first in region, fully integrated cancer center in August

ATHENS, Ga., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Cancer & Blood Center (UCBC) will open its Comprehensive Cancer Center in August, offering a fully integrated approach to cancer care with incomparable, convenient access. This will be the first community cancer center of its kind in the region.

This artist rendering depicts University Cancer & Blood Center's Comprehensive Cancer Center, opening August 2023.

The more than 120,000-square-foot multidisciplinary campus offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, palliative care physicians services, primary care, and gastroenterology in one location. Other services include a wide range of imaging modalities, an acclaimed clinical trial program, supportive care, palliative care, private infusion spaces, best-in-class theranostic program, pharmacy services, in-house laboratory services, and more.

"The UCBC Comprehensive Cancer Center offers the full spectrum of cancer care delivery," says Dr. Petros Nikolinakos, Managing Partner and Director of Clinical Research at UCBC. "This is a landmark moment for cancer care delivery in Georgia's Northeast corridor. It is a unique endeavor colocalizing all cancer services under one roof and serving the entirety of the patient's journey. It is the first and only comprehensive NCI-designated community oncology research program in the state of Georgia. We are very proud and honored to serve the needs of the community in an expert and compassionate fashion in a state-of-the-art facility."

Access to the latest cancer treatments, clinical trials, and cutting edge technology provides a seamless patient experience.

"All of the necessary specialties are within arms reach of each other," Dr. Nikolinakos explains. "Patients won't have to drive to multiple locations to get things done. This minimizes additional stress factors that degrade the patient experience. We are targeting the totality of the patient's care, and strive to preserve quality and enhance outcomes."

Patients will be served by providers operating at the highest level with strong training backgrounds, compassion, and expertise.

Learn more about UCBC's Comprehensive Cancer Center: 706-353-2990, universitycancer.com.

About UCBC

University Cancer & Blood Center has been Northeast Georgia's leading cancer and hematology treatment center for over 40 years. Our highly skilled medical professionals, whose backgrounds include working at the nation's leading cancer centers, provide every patient with the most advanced cancer care available in an atmosphere of care and compassion. For more information, visit universitycancer.com or call (706) 353-2990.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.

678.770.9561

[email protected]

SOURCE University Cancer & Blood Center