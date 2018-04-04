University Clinic Heidelberg Completes Installation and Commissioning of ViewRay's MRIdian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac

ViewRay's MRIdian is the world's first and only commercially available MR image-guided radiotherapy system, and the MRIdian Linac installation at University Clinic Heidelberg marks the first of ViewRay's linear-accelerator based systems to complete installation and commissioning in Europe since the company received its CE Mark.

The MRIdian Linac program at Heidelberg will be headed by Medical Director and Professor Jürgen Debus, M.D., Ph.D., who also heads radiation oncology at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), as well as the Heidelberg and Marburg Heavy Ion Centers (HIT and MIT). The University Clinic Heidelberg and DKFZ will serve as an important MRIdian research partner, helping to explore a wide array of topics, including the potential for improved dose delivery through MRI-guidance and various clinical outcomes studies related to the combination of MRI-guidance and Linac-based technology.

MR-image guided radiation therapy represents a fundamental change from conventional radiotherapy by providing diagnostic-quality visualization of soft-tissue targets and surrounding organs. This recent technological advance enables daily on-table treatment plan modifications to adjust radiation beam delivery dynamically for subtle anatomical changes that may occur, both during treatment delivery and throughout the course of treatment. Combined, these capabilities provide the potential for clinicians to improve targeting precision and thus deliver higher radiation doses.

"I am fascinated by the MRIdian Linac's image quality and integrated system design, which may allow for unprecedented treatment quality," said Professor Debus. "We are grateful to the German Research Foundation (DFG) for granting us the opportunity to utilize such a cutting-edge instrument to investigate the benefits of soft-tissue visualization and real-time plan adaptation to improve our patient treatment."

"The MRIdian Linac installation in Heidelberg is part of our initiative for MRI-based radiation therapy," said Dr. Christian Renner, Program Director of the German Research Foundation (DFG), Germany's largest research funding organization. "We are delighted to support the internationally outstanding radio-oncology research by Prof. Debus and his colleagues in Heidelberg with this exciting new instrumentation that opens both new research fields and new treatment options for cancer patients."

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other safety concerns, which may potentially occur when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward looking statements include the ability to deliver improved dose delivery and higher radiation dose, unprecedented treatment quality, improved targeting precision, the potential for improved patient outcomes and the opening of new cancer treatment options. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

