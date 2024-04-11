University Credit Union and Pepperdine University Announce Renewal of 30+ Year Partnership

The Partnership Began in 1993 to Support the Success of College Athletics & Academics

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdine University is proud to announce the extension and enhancement of University Credit Union (UCU) as Pepperdine Athletics' official financial institution . The partnership provides continued support for the success of college athletics and academics at Pepperdine University and allows UCU to provide a financial advantage as a key community partner with the entire university community, including students, staff, faculty, alumni, and parents.

The multiyear partnership extension will showcase University Credit Union in athletics marketing opportunities and provide further support to campus through initiatives such as financial education programs, a dedicated campus liaison, continued support of the Seaver Parents Program, Student Life events, the Alumni Association, and title sponsorship of the student-athlete Life Skills Program "Building Waves."

"We are so proud to continue our strong partnership with University Credit Union," Pepperdine University's Director of Athletics, Steve Potts, said. "This fine institution has been Pepperdine Athletics' strongest corporate supporter for many years, and we look forward to this expansion of our relationship."

"After 30 years of dedicated partnership, we are still as excited as ever to support the ongoing athletic and academic success of Pepperdine University," said Dr. David Tuyo II, the CEO and President of University Credit Union. He concluded, "We're grateful for another opportunity to continue providing financial support to such an important community in our membership."

To mark the continued partnership, University Credit Union will celebrate the announcement on the Pepperdine campus with an ice cream social during the Farmer's Market on Tuesday, April 16th, from 11 am – 2 pm, located at Mullin Town Square.

Van Wagner , a world-leading agency that manages the Pepperdine Athletics' sponsorship and marketing partners program, secured the partnership.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union , a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by the university's faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. A board of directors comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community guides UCU to help it achieve its customers' goals. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

About Pepperdine: There is no school comparable to Pepperdine in terms of student enrollment and sport sponsorship. The university has achieved across-the-board athletics success over the nearly 50-year span since moving to Malibu in 1972. The Waves have won NCAA Division I championships in five different men's sports — one of just 22 schools to have accomplished this feat — and 10 titles overall. Of this elite group, Pepperdine has the smallest enrollment and is the only school not affiliated with a "major" conference. Pepperdine University boasts top-ranked graduate and undergraduate programs, with separate schools dedicated to business, education and psychology, law, liberal arts, and public policy. Those at Pepperdine engage in the pursuit of knowledge at its highest level and provide an array of practical, hands-on opportunities that bring it down to earth. The stunning 830-acre Malibu campus overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is just 29 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Three additional campuses throughout Southern California offer convenient classes for graduate students. Pepperdine also has six permanent campuses around the globe and a range of international internships and programs on six continents.

About Van Wagner: Van Wagner is a leading sports advertising and entertainment agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, sponsorship sales, multi-media rights, and aerial advertising. Van Wagner, creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, and properties. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and international soccer, sponsorships sales, college multimedia rights, and in-venue content production at the world's biggest sporting events. For more information, visit www.vanwagner.com .

