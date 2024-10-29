University Credit Union and University of Texas at Arlington Celebrate Partnership with Launch of Exclusive UTA-Branded Credit and Debit Cards

UCU's latest offering strengthens its partnership with UTA, delivering valuable financial tools to the university community

LOS ANGELES and ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) announces the official launch of its exclusive University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)-branded credit and debit cards, continuing UCU's dedication to supporting the UTA campus and local community. This collaboration enhances UCU's commitment to providing financial well-being and valuable services to the UTA community, including students, faculty, alumni, and employees.

As part of the partnership, the newly branded UTA debit and credit cards are designed to benefit Maverick supporters, offering unique financial perks alongside a symbol of UTA pride. The cards will be available starting October 15, 2024.

Key features of the UTA-branded cards include:

UTA-Branded Credit Card: Up to 3% cash back on spending during the first 6 months 1.5% cash back on all purchases after the initial period UCU's Best Rates in the Nation Guarantee

UTA-Branded Debit Card: Surcharge-free access to over 30,000 ATMs nationwide through the Co-Op Network Mastercard's ID Theft Protection Services



"We're proud to offer these UTA-branded cards as part of our continued effort to support the university community," said Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and President of University Credit Union. "The financial well-being of UTA students, alumni, faculty, and the local community remains our top priority, and these new cards represent an exciting step forward in our partnership."

The partnership between UCU and UTA, first announced in early 2024, exemplifies a shared commitment to enhancing financial access and well-being across the campus. Beyond the debit and credit cards, the relationship includes sponsorship of UTA Mavericks Athletics, along with tailored financial services that meet the unique needs of the university community.

"We are proud to witness the continued growth of our partnership with UCU and the positive impact it's creating for the entire UTA community," said Jon Fagg, UTA's Director of Athletics. "These cards represent more than just financial tools—they are a testament to UCU's commitment to empowering our amazing students, staff, alumni, and community with resources that help them thrive both on and off campus."

About the University of Texas at Arlington: The University of Texas at Arlington is a comprehensive teaching, research, and public service institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge through scholarship and creative work. The university is committed to providing access to a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization of discoveries by our community of scholars, ensuring student success. The University promotes lifelong learning through its academic, continuing education, and experiential learning programs. The faculty, staff, and student community share diverse cultural values that foster inclusivity and cultivate mutual respect.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life. With its commitment to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner serving university communities in various locations across the US.

